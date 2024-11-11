Mike Tyson Puts Jake Paul’s Pet Pigeon on Deathrow in Hilarious ‘Face 2 Face'
Mike Tyson loves his pigeons. Jake Paul's however? Not so much.
Mike Tyson Sends Cold Warning to Jake Paul Ahead of Their Netflix Boxing Clash
Say what you want about his past competition, but the 27-year-old Paul has never been one to shy away from opportunity, and that's exactly what's in front of him. Millions around the world are watching on Netflix as he welcomes the retired heavyweight champion Tyson back into the sport of boxing.
Paul's pulled all of the stops to promote the upcoming fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this Friday, including a press tour for their first booking in July. With more media rounds to go, Paul and Tyson kicked fight week off with a bang in a new face-to-face interview.
Jake Paul's Gift To Mike Tyson
No crowd. No cheerleaders. Just Tyson and Paul across from each other, embracing what's left of their Netflix build-up.
While keeping things cordial for the most part, Paul brought a gift for Tyson 14 minutes into the interview—a pigeon imported from Southeast Asia, at least according to Paul.
"I got you a gift, Mike," Paul had someone bring a caged pigeon to them. "Very expensive but I wanted you to have this."
"Thank you Jake. This looks like a low budget peregrine," Tyson said of the pigeon.
"We paid thousands of dollars for that..." Paul replied.
Paul's gift of the pigeon was a callback to Tyson's past, the story of how the former heavyweight champion fought his first fight as a kid, fighting someone who had stolen and run off with one of his pigeons, ultimately snapping its neck before he the young "Iron" Mike could save it.
Tyson: "I'll Feed Him To My Falcon..."
Once responsible for taking care of more than 100 pigeons in his garage back in 2011, Tyson says Paul can keep this new one.
"No one loves him," Tyson said of the pigeon Paul gave him. "He has no bands or anything so he doesn't belong to nobody."
"Well, he belongs to you now," Paul replied.
"I'll feed him to my falcon," Tyson remarked to the amazement of the host, who said that was 'f***** up' if true.
Of course, Tyson was only kidding, clearing up the pigeon was in safe hands after Jake Paul asked him if the pigeon was really food for his pet falcon. Though, Tyson wouldn't be able to accept the gift in the end, citing he'd had no way of taking the pigeon home.
Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul is available to watch on Netflix Friday, Nov. 15 - live at 8pm ET / 5pm PT from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
