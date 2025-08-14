Conor McGregor’s next UFC fight in jeopardy after latest report
Possible plans for Conor McGregor’s long-anticipated next fight appear to have hit a serious snag as the promotion prepares to host UFC 319 this weekend.
“The Notorious” recently celebrated the UFC’s new deal with Paramount by citing his record-breaking pay-per-view numbers with the promotion during his fighting heyday, but it’s now been more than four years since fans last saw the Irishman enter the Octagon to compete.
The 37-year-old has teased various plans for a return bout during his lengthy layoff, but now fans are left wondering if he’ll ever fight against after the former two-division champion was reportedly removed from the UFC’s active roster.
Conor McGregor Reportedly Pulled From Active UFC Roster
According to the UFC Roster Watch website (h/t Al Zullino), McGregor is no longer listed as a member of the “active roster” for the UFC.
The former two-division UFC champion did finally get a scheduled comeback fight last year as the main event of UFC 303, where McGregor was supposed to square off with former UFC title challenger and Bellator star Michael Chandler.
The two men appeared as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 in 2023 before various delays to their planned matchup, and shortly before the pair’s UFC 303 booking McGregor was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a broken toe.
UFC Star Targeted White House Card For Latest Comeback Plans
“The Notorious” celebrated his 37th birthday last month just days after the anniversary of his last outing at UFC 264, where he met recently-retired UFC rival Dustin Poirier in a headlining bout that concluded their trilogy of fights.
Poirier avenged his 2014 loss (the Louisianan’s last fight at featherweight) to McGregor when he became the first man to stop McGregor with strikes at UFC 257. Later that year, “The Diamond” improved to 2-1 against his rival when the Irishman suffered a broken ankle that ended things after the first round at UFC 264.
McGregor’s recent inactivity hasn’t kept him from calling out the likes of current UFC stars like Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, although in recent years he’s largely been occupied with legal issues and various business ventures such as his part-ownership of BKFC.
Talk of a possible UFC card at The White House next summer appeared to reignite McGregor’s interest in pursuing a comeback fight, but it remains to be seen if that’s even a possibility if he has in fact been removed from the promotion’s active roster.
