WWE SmackDown Results: Cody Rhodes & Solo Sikoa Cross Paths Before SummerSlam 2024
Before we get to WWE SummerSlam 2024 tomorrow night, the go-home episode of Friday Night SmackDown commences and we have live results for you.
The blue brand heads to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio on the last stop before the biggest wrestling event of the summer. Before their big Undisputed WWE Championship match tomorrow night, titleholder Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa will meet face-to-face.
What will happen before these two collide for SmackDown's richest prize?
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Two Title Matches
WWE Tag Team Champions, DIY, will have a tough task tonight. The team will defend their gold against Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa could very well play a factor in this one.
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will also be at stake this evening. Titleholders Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn put their hardware on the line against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.
WWE SmackDown Results (August 2, 2024)
Cody Rhodes opened the show to a thunderous ovation in Cleveland.
Rhodes said he wants to talk to Solo Sikoa, who wasted little time making his way out alone.
Rhodes told Solo he's a self-appointed Tribal Chief, while he's the actual gold standard on SmackDown. Cody said he intends to avenge Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes with Solo's blood.
Solo said Cody beat a "weak" Tribal Chief in Roman Reigns. Sikoa told Rhodes that he's going to show him how dangerous he is at SummerSlam.
Sikoa suggested making his match with Cody a Bloodline Rules match as Jackob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tona Loa surrounded the ring.
Cody said he isn't afraid of any of The Bloodline members and he accepted Solo's stipulation.
Rhodes said since the Tribal Chief isn't here he'll settle for the "wannabe."
A Carmelo Hayes vignette played, and he vowed to defeat Andrade the next time they meet in the ring.
Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
Andrade went for The Message, but Carmelo slipped out going into an ad break.
Andrade went for a superplex. Carmelo initially blocked it, but Andrade eventually pulled the move out prior to another commercial break.
Andrade threw Carmelo to the outside and hit a moonsault. Back in the ring, Carmelo countered Andrade's double knee attempt into a facebuster for a two-count.
Andrade nailed Carmelo with a back elbow. He then hit a moonsault for a near fall.
Andrade and Carmelo got in a pin exchange that was ultimately won by "El Idolo"
Winner: Andrade
Backstage, Santos Escobar told Angel and Berto that they need to get back on track, and it starts tonight.
Andrade (w/Legado Del Fantasma) vs. Apollo Crews (w/Baron Corbin)
