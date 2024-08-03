UFC Fight Night: Umar Nurmagomedov Remains Unbeaten in Abu Dhabi Main Event
A pivotal UFC Fight Night main event in Abu Dhabi saw Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov square off with a potential bantamweight title shot on the line.
UFC Fight Night Results & Highlights: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi
The highly-anticipated bantamweight matchup was originally meant to headline UFC Nashville last year, but after Nurmagomedov suffered an injury and each man picked up another win in their next outings the UFC elected to rebook the bout as the headliner for a Fight Night card in Abu Dhabi.
Nurmagomedov wasted no time closing the distance to drag Sandhagen to the mat, and although the unbeaten fighter ended up in promising grappling positions on several occasions he struggled to keep "Sandman" on the canvas for any extended length of time until the last two minutes of the fight.
It took less than two rounds for Sandhagen to land more significant strikes than any of Nurmagomedov's previous opponents, but unfortunately for the bantamweight veteran Nurmagomedov's own striking success and repeated efforts to bring things to the ground earned him the hardest-fought win of his unbeaten career.
Sean O'Malley is scheduled to defend his bantamweight belt for the second time against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 (Noche UFC), and although he entered UFC Abu Dhabi ranked at #10 a win over the #2-ranked Sandhagen encouraged Nurmagomedov to call for a title shot against the winner of that matchup.
