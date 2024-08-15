Huge WWE Match Added to Friday Night SmackDown at Kia Center in Orlando
A pivotal singles match has been added to the WWE Friday Night SmackDown card this week.
For weeks, Andrade and Carmelo Hayes have argued over who is the better talent on the blue brand. Thus far, Andrade is up 2-0 over Hayes, who has not taken too kindly to his position in this rivalry. Carmelo went as far as to cost "El Idolo" a chance for a WWE United States Championship match on last week's episode of SmackDown.
Things are reaching a boiling point between these two, and they'll be able to mix it up a third time.
Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes III Official for WWE SmackDown
WWE has confirmed that Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes III will be held inside the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida on the August 16th edition of Friday Night SmackDown.
Carmelo posted a video on his 'X" account reacting to the news of his match with Andrade being added to SmackDown this week.
The matches between Andrade and Hayes have been praised by many. With Andrade currently up in the feud, most are expecting Carmelo to regain momentum with a win over Andrade. Whether or not Melo "can't miss" will be determined this Friday.
