19-Fight Streak! Lerone Murphy Beats Dan Ige at UFC 308
Lerone Murphy overcame adversity to defeat Dan Ige in his main card spot at UFC 308.
Ige landed a short left hook in the first round that sent Murphy to his knees. The Brit recovered nicely with his grappling and found his way back into the fight. Murphy soundly won round two by keeping Ige at range and prodding away with his long jab and kicks. A deflated Ige heeded motivation from his corner inbetween rounds and came out energised in round three.
Round three was almost dead-even as the two scrappers found themselves in neutral grappling positions. Ige appeared to be getting the edge until Murphy found himself in an advantageous spot with seconds to go, and landed a flurry of strikes that secured him the fight.
With the win, Murphy extends his UFC winning streak to eight, and his general undefeated streak to 19. In his post-fight speech, Murphy called out No. 8 featherweight Josh Emmett, who still hasn't fought since knocking out Bryce Mitchell in December 2023.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- 15-0! Shara Magomedov Secures Double-Spinning KO at UFC 308
- Geoff Neal Floors Rafael Dos Anjos, Knee Injury Ends UFC 308 Bout
- UFC 308 Prelim Fighter Injured During Bruce Buffer Intro
- UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway Results & Highlights
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.