19-Year-Old Phenom Campaigns for UFC Call-Up After Sleeping UFC Veteran

A stunning win over a UFC veteran encouraged an undefeated MMA prospect to get the crowd chanting for his own UFC opportunity.

Last weekend offered a busy slate of MMA action, and Saturday alone featured KSW 120, PFL Austin, RIZIN Landmark 11, and a UFC Oklahoma City card that saw Dricus du Plessis comprehensively defeat Kamaru Usman in the South African’s first outing since losing the UFC middleweight belt.

There was also plenty of regional action on offer throughout the weekend, including the first event of the month from Texas-based MMA promotion Fury FC.

Jay Alderete Sleeps UFC Veteran Cameron Smotherman at Fury FC 121

Taking place at Imagn Venues in Houston TX, Fury FC 121 was topped by a strawweight title bout that saw Ana Martinez take a unanimous decision over Andrea Amaro to become a two-division Fury FC champion.

That championship bout came after a highly-anticipated bantamweight co-main event featuring undefeated prospect Jay Alderete and Cameron Smotherman, who was making his first appearance since the end of a four-fight run with the UFC.

Smotherman was less than two months removed from a knockout-loss to Kai Asakura that left him on a three-fight skid and ended his time with the UFC, while the 19-year-old Alderete came into the matchup after securing first-round finishes in his two previous outings this year.

Late in the opening round, Smotherman and Alderete each connected with punches that briefly sat both men down before they popped back up to continue striking until the bell sounded.

Best known for his hands, Alderete got to show off his grappling during the second frame when he knocked Smotherman down and immediately jumped in to snatch up a choke.

After adjusting his position, “Crack” eventually put the UFC veteran to sleep and informed the referee that the fight was over before he released the submission and started to celebrate the biggest win of his pro career.

Following the victory, Alderete got on the microphone and started a “UFC” chant that the Houston crowd quickly joined in on.

Jay Alderete wants a phone call!! ☎️



[ #FuryFC121 | Live on UFC Fight Pass ] pic.twitter.com/ugDoorhWs1 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 20, 2026

"Crack" Could Fight for UFC Contract on Dana White's Contender Series

The 19-year-old is almost certainly on the UFC’s radar for Dana White’s Contender Series, but the win over Smotherman may also be enough for the promotion to give him a short-notice call up at some point in the coming months.

After going 4-0 as an amateur fighter in 2024, Alderete turned pro in 2025 and took the lone decision of his career in between stoppage-wins to close the year out with a 3-0 record.

Two more stoppages to open 2026 improved his record to 5-0 before his submission-win over Smotherman, which gives Alderete five stoppages out of his six career victories in just two years as a pro fighter.