UFC Legend Jon Jones Has A Different Take On Conor McGregor

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor has gotten the attention of fellow former two-belt titleholder Jon Jones following McGregor's 69-second UFC 329 main event loss against Max Holloway in their rematch this past Saturday at UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In a new interview from Ring Magazine, Jones, who coached fellow heavyweight teammate Gable Steveson to a dominant UFC debut win over Elisha Ellison, discussed being at the event in a non-competition capacity and how McGregor should respond following the unsuccessful attempt at a return to the UFC.

Jones can relate to McGregor in a small way, having torn his pectoral muscle in the fall of 2023, which delayed his return to the UFC for over a year before his eventual win against Stipe Miocic in Jones' last UFC fight in Nov. 2024 at UFC 309.

Regarding McGregor, Jones sees the fallout from the fight a bit more unconventionally than most.

Conor McGregor Earns Huge Praise From Jon Jones

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"I think Conor has already won," Jones said. "He has an opportunity to change so many lives in so many different ways."

Jones admitted that it isn't about wins or losses regarding McGregor's status in combat sports despite both men having their own legal disruptions away from the Octagon.

"I think he’s a really great example of just how humans can be so imperfect and so unique and special at the same time. I just hope he doesn’t give up," Jones said. "I hope that he continues to let his light shine and just draws closer to God."

Jones suggests McGregor has the leverage to take as much time off as possible before returning to 100 percent health. Trusting his faith, Jones said, is part of that grieving process.

Jon Jones Sees Similarities With Conor McGregor's Religious Ideals To Himself

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"I feel as if when you are trying to resist the world and walk that narrow path," Jones said. "I feel like one of the steps is God asking you, 'How bad do you want it?' When you publicly talk about your love for God, and then you turn around and get injured, it'd be really easy to go back to the bar and have this rage and this animosity – and so far, what I'm seeing from Conor is he's still praising God."

As for Jones himself, he said he is still keeping the door cracked open for a return to the UFC heavyweight division.

"If I get that calling from maybe the higher powers, then I'm going to have to answer that call. But right now, I feel like I'm in the right place, which is serving someone else," Jones said.

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Jones said he has not been offered a fight just yet.

"We'll see how I feel when that time comes, but things are great," Jones said. It was good to see [UFC CEO] Dana [White] the other day [at UFC 329]. We laughed. We took a photo together."

For now, the next moves for both Jones and McGregor remain in a holding pattern.