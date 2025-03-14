How to watch UFC Vegas 104 & betting odds for Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2
The UFC remains in Las Vegas for a 13-fight card headlined by a middleweight rematch between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze.
Vettori vs. Dolidze 2
Vettori (19-6-1 MMA, 9-5-1 UFC) has lost two of his last three, with a win against Dolidze sandwiched in.
Meanwhile, Dolidze (14-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) has won four of his last six and is fresh off back-to-back wins over Kevin Holland (26-13 MMA, 13-10, 1 NC UFC) and Anthony Smith (37-21 MMA, 13-11 UFC) while having experience across multiple divisions.
Dolidze said Wednesday at UFC Vegas 104’s pre-fight scrum he is excited to get another crack at Vettori to avenge the loss that dampened his fast track to a title shot.
"A lot of people think I’ve been a professional athlete for so long,” Doldize said. “I’m a top fighter [for] probably three years. But they don’t understand I started when I was 28 and I’m still learning something. I’m still finding something in my game. Even from fight to fight, I understand more things, how they need to be done. It is what it is. Even now, I’m 36 years old. I still can learn something. I still do. I still improve something during training. I’m very happy with my career.”
Meanwhile, Vettori said he is looking forward to facing a familiar opponent at full strength after a stretch of inactivity forced him to recover from a shoulder injury.
“I just see it as me getting back,” Vettori said about Dolidze. “The rest is extra. That’s what I see, me getting back and feeling good, putting all the pieces together. It’s been a while. The rest is extra. We’ll see.”
Check out the bout order and betting odds below, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Vegas 104 Main Card (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, ESPN+)
- Main Event: Marvin Vettori (-155) vs. Roman Dolidze (+130), middleweight (five rounds)
- Co-Main Event: Chidi Njokuani (+170) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (-205), welterweight
- Alexander Hernandez (-205) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (+175), lightweight
- Da’Mon Blackshear (-485) vs. Cody Gibson (+370), bantamweight
- Diyar Nurgozhay (-375) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+295), light heavyweight
- Choi Seung-woo (+440) vs. Kevin Vallejos (-600), featherweight
UFC Vegas 104 Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, ESPN+)
- Featured Prelim: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (-170) vs. Ryan Spann (+142), heavyweight
- You Su-young (-625) vs. AJ Cunningham (+455), bantamweight
- Carlos Vera (+525) vs. Josias Musasa (-750), bantamweight
- Stephanie Luciano (-238) vs. Sam Hughes (+195), strawweight
- Daniel Barez (+310) vs. Andre Lima (-385), flyweight
- Josiane Nunes (-185) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+154), bantamweight
- Yuneisy Duben (+285) vs. Carli Judice (-360), flyweight
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
