25-Fight UFC Veteran Confirms Retirement After Knockout Loss at UFC 332

A former The Ultimate Fighter winner and longtime UFC veteran officially hung up his gloves after competing in the opening bout for UFC 332.

Taking place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT, UFC 332 is headlined by a fight for the vacant women’s flyweight title featuring top contenders Natalia Silva and Cong Wang.

Long before Silva and Wang entered the cage to close the night out, the action at UFC 332 kicked off with a welterweight bout between Court McGee and Eric Nolan.

Former TUF Champion Court McGee Confirmed Retirement Fight at UFC 332

A member of the UFC roster for more than 16 years, McGee made it clear even before he had a confirmed opponent that he would be making the walk to the Octagon for the final time at UFC 332.

Michael Chiesa (red gloves) fights Court McGee (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC’s return to Salt Lake City provided a fitting final venue for “Crusher” to close out his fighting career, as McGee is a Utah native who also collected his most recent victory in the Delta Center at UFC 307 when he submitted Tim Means.

Court McGee (red gloves) fights Tim Means (blue gloves) during UFC 307 at Delta Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Following a loss to fellow The Ultimate Fighter winner and recently-retired UFC veteran Michael Chiesa, McGee entered UFC 332 as a small betting underdog to the significantly-younger Nolan.

Eric Nolan Spoils Court McGee's UFC Retirement With Brutal Knockout

A former Cage Fury FC champion, Nolan joined the UFC in August of last year and was submitted by Baisangur Susurkaev in his promotional debut.

Eric Nolan (blue gloves) enters the arena before the fight agaisnt Court McGee (red gloves) during UFC 332 at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Night Time” also came up short against another undefeated talent in Farman Hasanov in his sophomore outing last June, but at UFC 332 he finally secured his first UFC victory when he floored McGee with a right hand with less than two minutes remaining in the fight.

NOLAN WITH THE KNOCKOUT 😳



Eric Nolan makes it a quick day at the office with the finish!



[ #UFC332 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus and @CBS ] pic.twitter.com/zaIJ4tahCw — UFC (@ufc) October 3, 2026

Following the win, Nolan kept his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan brief in order to provide McGee with more time on the microphone to reflect on his final fight.

Court McGee Began 25-Fight UFC Run by Winning Season 11 of TUF

After an 11-1 start to his professional MMA career, McGee joined the cast of The Ultimate Fighter Season 11 in 2010 and won his first fight on the show before dropping a majority decision in his next bout.

An injury to Rich Attonito opened the opportunity for “Crusher” to step in and compete on the show’s quarterfinals, and he ended up submitting James Hammortree and current UFC middleweight Brad Tavares before also defeating Kris McCray via rear naked choke in the middleweight finals.

Court McGee (red gloves) before a fight against Tim Means (not pictured) during UFC 307 at Delta Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

McGee remained at 185 lbs. for his first four UFC bouts before dropping down to welterweight, where he initially went 2-0 and defeated future UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker in 2013.

The 41-year-old also went on to share the cage with current UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland and former interim welterweight titleholder Carlos Condit during a UFC career that saw him make the trip to the Octagon a total of 25 times.