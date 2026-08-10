UFC Veteran Announces Retirement Fight at UFC 332 After 20-Year MMA Career

A former The Ultimate Fighter winner that’s been with the UFC since 2010 will officially hang up his gloves at UFC 332.

Announced on Saturday during a UFC Vegas 120 card that closed out with Quillan Salkilld’s first-round submission of Mateusz Gamrot, the UFC 332 will take place on October 3 and see the promotion return to Salt Lake City, UT For the first time since 2024.

The news comes shortly after the UFC revealed the full card for September’s UFC 331, which will be headlined by a flyweight title rematch between Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja and also includes a huge lightweight co-main event featuring Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy.

Court McGee Will Retire After UFC 332 Fight

There are several reported bouts for UFC 332 but no main event as of yet, and one longtime UFC veteran recently revealed that he’s signed on for what will be his retirement fight in Salt Lake City.

Taking to Instagram, former The Ultimate Fighter winner Court McGee announced that he’ll be retiring at UFC 332 following more than 20 years as a professional MMA fighter.

“Well, I signed my final contract,” McGee said. “This will be my final fight in my four-fight contract. 41 years old, I’ve been competing in the UFC since 2010. With the four fights in the Ultimate Fighter house, Season 11, this’ll make my 29th UFC fight. Little nostalgic, and it’ll be here in Salt Lake City. That’s exciting, and preparations are underway for what will be my retirement fight.”

Michael Chiesa (red gloves) fights Court McGee (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No opponent has been announced for McGee’s retirement fight as of yet, but the 41-year-old will look to end his career on a high note in his home state after dropping a decision to recently-retired TUF winner Michael Chiesa in his most recent outing at UFC Atlanta last year.

"Crusher" Fought Three Future Champions During 17-Year UFC Run

McGee won his lone amateur bout in early 2007 and turned pro the following month, and that same year he won his first six pro bouts before suffering his first loss at the hands of UFC veteran Jeremy Horn.

Another five-straight wins earned McGee the chance to compete on Season 11 of The Ultimate Fighter, eventually becoming the show’s middleweight winner after he was picked to replace the injured Rich Attonito in the quarterfinals.

Alex Garcia (red gloves) fights Court McGee during UFC Fight Night at Moncton Events Centre. | USA TODAY Sports

Following back-to-back losses in 2012, McGee dropped down to the welterweight division and defeated Josh Neer at UFC 157 before he took a split decision over future UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker.

“Crusher” also went on to share the cage with future UFC titleholders Sean Strickland and Carlos Condit and eventually won back-to-back fights again when he defeated Claudio Silva and Ramiz Brahimaj, but the 41-year-old is currently on a 1-4 run dating back to June of 2022.

Court McGee (red gloves) fights Tim Means (blue gloves) during UFC 307 at Delta Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

McGee most recently got his hand raised at UFC 307, where he submitted Tim Means with a neck crank in the first round of the card’s opening bout.

UFC 332 Fight Card

Mick Parkin vs. Johnny Walker

Roman Kopylov vs. Ateba Gautier

Alden Coria vs. Imanol Rodriguez

Court McGee vs. TBD