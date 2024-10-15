A VIP Experience At UFC Vegas 98 Tops A Four-Day Trip To Remember Forever
Note: This is a first-person opinion piece about the live, in person experience fans can expect when attending a UFC APEX card.
UFC Vegas 98 wrapped up Saturday night at the UFC APEX, but it was more than just any UFC event for me. It was my 12th in-person UFC event since 2008 and arguably one of my favorite shows I have attended thus far.
My trip lasted four days – arriving Thursday afternoon and returning home Sunday night. The primary focus of the trip was UFC-related, with those events beginning Friday afternoon.
UFC HQ Tour
The first leg of the trip saw me stop by UFC headquarters, where I was greeted by promotional employees and connections I had made since my previous Las Vegas trip in July 2021 for UFC 264. I had a look at a mock-up of the UFC campus, its inspiration for expansion and the cafeteria. Fighters have all their essentials covered between training sessions with a primary focus on breakfast and lunch. Each fighter has their own dietary needs and can receive any resource they might need.
After going through the cafeteria, I was taken to the editing bank where a good majority of UFC Fight Pass content is produced. Then it was time for a look at the Performance Institute.
UFC PI Tour
The thoughtfulness and attention to detail in the UFC PI are second to none. Everything from a full-sized Octagon to a room dedicated to altitude, the building has everything the fighters need to be successful.
It even has separate rooms for both fighters to train without getting anguished before a fight.
A final touch on the incredibly impressive PI is the UFC’s state-of-the-art setup for those who can’t send their camps to Vegas. Dedicated TV-style monitors are housed in the main training area for Zoom calls and other needs.
Overall, it’s a good facility with many good perks if you’re a fighter.
UFC Vegas 98
The event itself was great. The fights were delivered, and the main event between Brandon Royal and Tatsuro Taira was close. The energy in the APEX was palpable as the UFC hosted the Vanderbilt baseball team. It also hosted several fighters, including Maycee Barber, Dan Ige, and Khalil Rountree Jr.
I sat in the front row of the Zuffa guest seating area with a direct view of the blue corner and the monitors where UFC executives sit. It’s an intimate setting that can’t be replicated unless you are in attendance. I could hear every punch, kick, knee, and elbow crystal clear. It was incredibly unique.
Overall, it was a fantastic experience that felt like a “Fight Club” vibe.
