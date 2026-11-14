When are the Gane vs. Hokit & Harrison vs. Nunes Title Fights? UFC 334 Walk Out Times

Two titles will be up for grabs today when UFC 334 goes down at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

After Tom Nolan scored a controversial win over Renato Moicano and Johnny Walker knocked out Waldo Cortes-Acosta in back-to-back UFC Fight Night main events in Las Vegas, the UFC returns tonight with its annual Madison Square Garden show and the second-to-last numbered UFC event of 2026.

Undefeated contender Josh Hokit challenges newly-promoted UFC Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane in the night’s final bout, and the co-main event features arguably the biggest women’s fight in MMA history between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes.

Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit Title Fight Headlines UFC 334

Coming off the biggest victory of his career, Gane will kick off his reign as undisputed heavyweight champion and try to formally move on from his controversial title fight with Tom Aspinall when he faces Hokit in New York City.

Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) fights Alex Pereira (red gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Bon Gamin” fought for the heavyweight crown for the third time at UFC 321, where things came to an unfortunate end late in the first round when defending champion Aspinall was left unable to continue due to eye pokes from Gane.

Josh Hokit (red gloves) fights Derrick Lewis (blue gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Frenchman went on to win interim heavyweight gold for the second time by knocking out Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250, and he was promoted from interim to undisputed heavyweight champion when Aspinall was forced to vacate the belt during his ongoing recovery period.

Amanda Nunes Returns to Challenge Kayla Harrison for UFC Belt

While the Gane vs. Hokit title fight only came about due to Aspinall’s absence, the UFC 334 co-main event is a matchup that fans originally expected to see earlier this year at UFC 324.

Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Julianna Pena (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Harrison submitted Julianna Peña to win the bantamweight title at UFC 316, retired UFC Hall of Famer Nunes entered the cage to face off with the newly-crowned champion and start building hype for a massive return fight.

Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) talks to Amanda Nunes after defeating Julianna Pena (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A neck injury and subsequent surgery pulled Harrison from UFC 324 and delayed the matchup, but now the Olympic gold medalist will welcome Nunes back to the cage more than three years after the former two-division UFC champion retired from fighting.

What Time Does UFC 334 Start?

UFC 334 is set to go ahead tonight with a total of 13 bouts even after two fighters missed weight during yesterday’s weigh-ins.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane during the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The early preliminary card for UFC 334 features four fights and will be available to watch in The United States on both UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+ beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) prepares to fight Julianna Pena (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another four fights will follow during the preliminary card starting at 7:00 p.m. ET before the main card kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET, and both those portions of the card will air on Paramount+.

Estimated Walk Out Times for Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit and Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes

Two title bout on a UFC main card always creates the possibility of a lengthy night for fight fans, although the opening two UFC 334 main card matchups featuring Bilal Hasan vs. Luis Gurule and Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland both look unlikely to go the distance.

Amanda Nunes celebrates her victory by decision against Irene Aldana following UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The UFC typically budgets around a half hour per non-title fight, which means that walk outs for Harrison vs. Nunes should commence around 10:45 p.m. ET, and if that fight goes five rounds then the walk outs for Gane vs. Hokit may not take place until 11:30 p.m. ET or later.