Ex-UFC champion sets the record straight on rumored title eliminator fight

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka has addressed the ongoing rumors regarding a matchup with Carlos Ulberg.

The UFC’s light heavyweight division is once again under the rule of Alex Pereira to begin 2026, as the former middleweight titleholder reclaimed his belt at UFC 320 when he ran through Magomed Ankalaev in an immediate rematch of their previous meeting at UFC 313.

It’s unclear at this time if Pereira intends to defend his title or pursue a third UFC belt in the heavyweight division. The Brazilian’s former opponent Procházka recently said that he intends to fight for the light heavyweight strap next, even if “Poatan” isn’t the one standing across from him.

Jiří Procházka Clarifies Reports Of Carlos Ulberg Fight

Procházka’s call for another title shot was quickly followed by rumors that a matchup between himself and fellow top-ranked light heavyweight contender Ulberg was a done deal, which encouraged “BJP” to clarify the matter in a video posted on his Instagram story.

Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Khalil Rountree Jr (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“All [this] information on the internet about me and Ulberg is not true, because the fight is not confirmed yet,” Procházka said. “It’s still in [negotiations]. For me, I can say I [don’t] want to fight until the end of March, because in April is the time for baby. So, this is only one thing that I can say, and that I want to fight for the title. This is it, believe the official messages from UFC.”

The Czech star famously relinquished the light heavyweight belt when he suffered a shoulder injury leading up to a rematch with Glover Teixeira, and after returning he was stopped by Pereira in both of his bids to reclaim the title.

Alex Pereira (red gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following his second loss to Pereira at UFC 303, Procházka put himself firmly back into title contention in 2025 when he stopped former light heavyweight titleholder Jamahal Hill and title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. in back-to-back outings.

"Black Jag" Has Won Nine UFC Fights In A Row

A third meeting with Pereira might be a difficult sell for some fans given that Procházka is already 0-2 against the champion, and Ulberg represents a fresh face in the UFC’s light heavyweight title picture.

Currently ranked one spot behind Procházka at #3 in the light heavyweight rankings, Ulberg was stopped in his UFC debut against Kennedy Nzechukwu but has gone on an incredible undefeated run since then. “Black Jag” has bested nine-straight opponents, and his first-round finish over Dominick Reyes last September was the 35-year-old’s fifth knockout and sixth finish during that stretch.

Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights against Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

A matchup between Procházka and Ulberg would establish a clear number one contender at light heavyweight if the UFC doesn’t intend to do a trilogy bout between Pereira and Ankalaev, but it remains to be seen if “Poatan” will stick around at 205 lbs. or jump up to heavyweight for his next Octagon outing.

