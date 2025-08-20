MMA Knockout

4 big UFC fights confirmed for Charles Oliveira's homecoming event

Charles Oliveira hasn't fought in Brazil since 2020.
UFC's return to Rio de Janeiro just got more exciting. Besides Charles Oliveira returning to face Rafael Fiziev in the main event, the promotion just announced four more compelling fights to the card.

The October 11 Fight Night hails the return of Oliveira to his home country of Brazil. 'Do Bronx' hasn't fought at home since 2020, where he headlined the first UFC pandemic Fight Night opposite Kevin Lee.

As the fan-favorite finisher defends his title contender status against Fiziev, a host of top Brazilian talent looks for their time to shine on the undercard.

Charles Oliveira’s UFC Rio card grows with Figueiredo, Luque, and rising prospects

As announced by the UFC on August 20, four more fights are official for UFC Rio, including one featuring former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Deiveson Figueiredo celebrating a victory.
Deiveson Figuieredo is a two-time UFC flyweight champion, but rides a two-fight losing streak at bantamweight. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson

Ex-champ 'Figgy' welcomes an underappreciated test in Montel Jackson, a wiry bantamweight with seriously powerful boxing. Jackson hasn't fought an opponent quite on par with Figueiredo yet, but he possesses the power to put his lights out.

There's no doubt about it, this is Figueiredo being thrown to the wolves after suffering a two-fight losing streak. He last lost to current bantamweight title challenger Cory Sandhagen by TKO in May.

Vicente Luque vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

UFC veterans Vicente Luque and Santiago Ponzinibbio are sure to set the Octagon ablaze. They're both known for exciting striking battles, and even have fan-pleasing styles on the ground. Luque was once pinned as the next welterweight title contender, but couldn't quite put it together.

With both men coming off losses and having rocky records in their last outings, the loser could very well be cut from the promotion.

Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen

UFC Rio could be ready for a potential breakout star in Vitor Petrino, who moved up from light heavyweight in July. Petrino suffered back-to-back losses at light heavyweight, but debuted in the big man division with a submission, and could quickly find himself in title contention.

Petrino is everything fans want to see in a heavyweight: a hulking mass of muscle with power in his fists and submissions on the ground. Petersen should be doing everything he can to prove he's not a sacrificial lamb in this fight.

Vitor Petrino making a UFC walkout.
Vitor Petrino is a colossal heavyweight. / Jason Silva-Imagn Images

Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto

Mario Pinto is the UFC's latest talent injection into the waning heavyweight division. He's a lanky, undefeated striker who's yet to see a third round in the UFC or DWCS.

Pinto gets a tough test in Jhonata Diniz, a former GLORY kickboxer and prolific finisher. Fans shouldn't expect this fight to touch the ground, nor should they be surprised if the winner is quickly pushed into the heavyweight top ranks.

UFC Rio de Janeiro full card

With this news, nine fights are confirmed for UFC Rio de Janeiro, subject to change.

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev; 155 main event
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen; 265
  • Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalciewicz; 115
  • Vicente Luque vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio; 170
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson; 135
  • Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll; 125
  • Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto; 265
  • Irina Alekseeva vs. Beatriz Mesquita; 135
  • Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter; 125

