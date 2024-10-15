Dana White Vows to Save UFC Rankings From 'Morons' in Charge
UFC rankings have become a contentious topic in the fighting community recently.
The UFC rankings are decided by a panel of media members, as stated on the official website. Their decision-making has been scrutinized in recent weeks due to their treatment of Renato Moicano and Khalil Rountree Jr., who both remained stationary in their divisions after impressive performances.
Dana White has put the rankings panel on blast after Rountree Jr. saw no movement. The UFC CEO took to social media, explaining that he's having an "meeting" to fix the rankings.
"The morons strike again," White remarked. "Khalil Rountree fights that badass fight against Pereira and the morons rank him No. 8. ... Literally this week, I have a meeting to try to fix the rankings, and get all these know-nothing, do-nothing motherf***ers out of it. So, hopefully this week I get this fixed."
Despite the loss, Rountree Jr. put up a good fight against Alex Pereira, and a case can be made to move him above inactive fighters like Nikita Krylov or Volkan Oezdemir. Another solution would be Power Rankings, which MMAKO's Mat Riddle discussed last month.
