WWE Raw Results: Randy Orton and Gunther Brawl Before Bash in Berlin 2024
WWE Monday Night Raw takes place tonight inside the FLA Live Arena, and you can catch live results right here.
Fans have been anticipating what's next in the saga between The Judgment Day and the Terror Twins. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are set to collide with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at Bash in Berlin 2024 on August 31st.
What will happen with The Judgment Day and the Terror Twins tonight?
WWE Monday Night Raw Results: Randy Orton Gets the Show Started
The number one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Randy Orton, will be kicking off Monday Night Raw tonight. After delivering an RKO to titleholder Gunther last week, "The Apex Predator" is sure to have a lot to say.
After Pete Dunne viciously attacked Sheamus backstage on WWE Raw last week, injuring his hand in the process, "The Celtic Warrior" will be looking for revenge. Can Sheamus get one up on Dunne in their singles match?
Tag team gold will be at stake this evening, as the women's champions, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, defend against Damage CTRL and the Pure Fusion Collective.
All that and much more will be featured on the August 19, 2024 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated is delivering live coverage of the show beginning at 8 p.m. ET. All you have to do is keep refreshing this page for continuous updates.
WWE Raw Results (August 19, 2024)
As advertised, Randy Orton made his way out to get the show started.
Orton said he was content with his rivalry against Gunther being in the spirit of competition, but the world champion made things personal.
Gunther made his way out to massive heat from the crowd. He said the only thing Orton achieved with his RKO last week was making things very personal.
"The Ring General" vowed to leave Orton a bloody mess at Bash in Berlin 2024.
Ludwig Kaiser attacked Orton from behind, leaving Orton vulnerable to the numbers game.
Sheamus was interviewed by Jackie Redmond. He said he knows Dunne will target his injured hand, but he still has a thing or two to teach him.
Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne
Sheamus went for the Brogue Kick early, but settled for an Alabama Slam. Dunne utilized joint manipulation on the injured hand of Sheamus.
With Sheamus' hand on the ring steps, Dunne stomped on the joint ahead of a commercial break.
Dunne went for a Moonsault, but Sheamus caught him with a knee midair.
Sheamus went for White Noise, but Dunne hit a sitout powerbomb.
Dunne trapped Sheamus' injured hand in the turnbuckle, but "The Celtic Warrior" broke free and hit the Brogue Kick for the win.
Winner: Sheamus
Backstage, Kofi Kingston asked Xavier Woods if everything is alright. Woods admitted he felt Kofi was trying to replace Big E with Odyssey Jones. Kofi insisted this wasn't the case.
A vignette for WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker played.
American Made was backstage, and Chad Gable said Ivy Nile is officially a member of the faction. Ivy said Maxxine Dupri got exactly what was coming to her.
Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile
Maxxine hit a dropkick early in the match. She nailed her former friend with a fisherman superlex on the outside before sending her flying over the announce table.
Ivy kicked Maxxine in the jaw in the corner and stomped her before the Wyatt Sicks made their presence felt.
Behind Nile was Nikki Cross. American Made got in the ring to shield Ivy. The rest of the Wyatt Sicks appeared and attacked American Made.
Uncle Howdy hit Sister Abagail on Chad Gable.
Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile ended in a no contest
Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley said The Judgment Day has run away from them the past two weeks. Priest said Live Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's days are numbered.
Ripley said Liv and Dom have nowhere to run or hide at Bash in Berlin. Rhea called Liv a "discount Rhea Ripley."
CM Punk made his way to the ring to send a message to Drew McIntyre.
Punk said he has some news to share, but he has a story to tell first. He said he was asked at Fanatics Fest NYC why WWE is on such a hot streak. Punk's answer was that WWE fans can be thanked for the success.
Punk told the story of a young fan of his in a wheelchair, who just defeated cancer. He also said fans traveled all over the world to see him and it means a lot to him.
Punk then revealed the big news that he's challenging Drew McIntyre to a strap match at Bash in Berlin 2024.
McIntyre walked out and accepted the match. Drew said he can't wait until the PLE and he needs his receipt tonight as long as Punk loses the strap he has in his hand.
Punk said he'd give Drew the strap as long as he gives him the bracelet. McIntyre refused to do so and called Punk a liar. He said April and Larry are much happier with him.
Punk said Drew will be the one attached to him in Berlin.
Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio responded to Priest and Rhea. They vowed to defeat the both of them. Dom said he wants to go one-on-one with Damian tonight.
The New Day and Odyssey Jones vs. The Final Testament
Kofi tagged himself in when Woods was ready to start the match against Karrion Kross.With the referee distracted, Scarlett grabbed Kofi's leg.
Kross hit a Death Valley Driver before Rezar was tagged in and drove Kingston into the corner.
Kofi sent Akam into the ring post and tagged in Jones over Woods. This didn't make Xavier very happy.
Jones clotheslined both members of AOP. Kofi hit Trouble in Paradise on Kross. Woods landed an elbow drop on Akam. Jones then nailed Rezer with his spinning sidewak slam for the win.
Winners: The New Day and Odyssey Jones
Ripley told Priest he believes the singles match with Dom is a trap. Priest agreed, but said the chance to get his hands on Dom is too good to pass on.
In Gorilla Position, it was revealed that The Miz asked for a No DQ match against Bronson Reed. He told Raw GM Adam Pearce that he has to do this because R-Truth is his friend, and Bronson injured him last week.
Bronson Reed vs. The Miz - No DQ Match
Reed barrled through Miz at the start of the match. Miz rebounded by hitting Reed with a steel chair. He then sent Reed into the ring post.
Miz put a trash can, steel chairs, a kendo stick, and a table in the ring. Reed slammed Miz through the trash can.
Miz hit a Tornado DDT on Reed onto a chair, but Bronson kicked out at one. Miz attacked Reed with a kendo stick.
Miz went for Skull Crushing Finale into the table, but Reed countered and put him through it with a Death Valley Drive.
Reed hit the Tsunami for the win.
Winner: Bronson Reed
Reed was going to hit a post-match Tsunami on Miz, but Braun Strowman marched down to the ring for the save.
Sheamus was interviewed by Jackie Redmond backstage and admitted his hand is still banged up. Ludwig Kaiser said Redmond should've interviewed him instead since he's facing Randy Orton tonight.
Kaiser said once he's done with Orton, he'll settle things with Sheamus once and for all. Sheamus said he'll celebrate tonight while watching Kaiser take an RKO.
Cathy Kelley interviewed Bron Breakker. She asked the IC champion's future plans. Breakker said he heard there's going to be a tournament to determine his next title challenger.
Breakker said Adam Pearce wants to slow down his championship run. He said whoever wins the tournament will be Speared through the floor.
Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio
JD McDonagh, Carlito, and Finn Balor ran down before the match, but Priest cut them off. Priest went for South of Heaven on Balor, but Carlito saved him.
Ripley was cornerred by the Terror Twins. Rhea hit Dom with a headbutt, and Priest nailed him with a forearm.
Rhea cleared the announce table, but Liv Morgan hit her with a chair.
The Judgment Day members then ganged up on the Terror Twins.
The Judgment Day forced Priest to watch live sent Ripley shoulder-first into the ring post.
Balor then hit Coup de Grace on Priest, while Morgan nailed Ripley with the Oblivion. Dom hit a Frog Splash on Priest.
Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan never started
Backstage, Finn Balor said tonight was just a small sample of what will happen to the Terror Twins. Liv vowed to make Rhea her "b*tch" at Bash in Berlin.
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (c) vs. Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective - for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
IYO sent Kairi over the top rope to take out one-half of the competition, while SKY landed a suicide dive on the other half.
Sonya Deville landed a cheap shot on Kairi. IYO was tagged in and ended up hitting a springboard missile dropkick on Dawn and Zoey Stark.
Alba Fyre went up the top turnbuckle, but Kairi cut her off. Sane and IYO hit a double team superplex on Fyre.
Kairi went for the Insane Elbow on Shayna Baszler, but Isla Dawn made the tag. While Baszler had the Kirafuda Clutch on Kairi, Dawn hit a Backstabber, allowing Fyre to hit a Swanton Bomb for the win.
Winners AND STILL WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
Jackie Redmond asked Jey Uso about Sami Zayn not being on Raw tonight. Jey said Sami needs to clear his head after the loss to Bron Breakker.
Jey said he's put his name in the hat for the IC title tournament thanks to some encouragement from Sami.
Randy Orton vs. Ludwig Kaiser
Kaiser chopped Orton in the corner, but "The Viper" responded with a forearm, followed by a fallaway slam.
The action spilled to the outside. Orton was going to hit a backdrop on Kaiser onto the announce table, but Gunther popped up to distract him. This allowed Kaiser to target the injured knee.
Kaiser then hit a backdrop on Orton onto the table. Kaiser ran across the outside of the ring and hit a dropkick to the knee of Orton before a commercial break.
Orton delivered four backdrops to Kaiser onto the announce table.
Orton cut off Kaiser at the top turnbuckle and hit a superplex. He then hit his vintage draping DDT.
Kaiser reversed an RKO with a pin attempt, but Orton got him on his second attempt for the win.
Winner: Randy Orton
After the match, Orton and Gunther brawled as Monday Night Raw went off the air.
