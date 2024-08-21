Recently Departed WWE Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Hints at Boxing Debut
A former WWE champion is teasing stepping into the boxing ring.
When reports began swirling of the expected WWE departure of Bobby Lashley, fans were quite surprised by the news. While Lashley wasn't featured as prominently under Paul "Triple H" Levesque's creative vision as he had been when Vince McMahon was running the company, many assumed Lashley would stick around in WWE for the rest of his career.
While it's been said that Lashley plans to continue his wrestling career, he might be stepping into a different ring in the near future.
MULTIPLE-TIME WWE WORLD CHAMPION ANNOUNCES FULL-TIME RETIREMENT FROM WRESTLING
Ex-WWE Star Bobby Lashley Set for Boxing Match?
Bobby Lashley posted a new video on his Instagram account where he is showcased hitting the mitts. Speculation has run rampant on the possibility of "The Almighty" competing at an event for KSI’s Misfits Boxing.
At this time, nothing has been confirmed, but it certainly seems that Lashley is taking his training seriously. At the end of the clip, Lashley said, "I can be dangerous in the boxing ring."
Lashley does have pro combat sports experience. He has a pro MMA record of 15-2. The former two-time WWE Champion even won the heavyweight title for the now-defunct Shark Fights promotion.
As far as what Lashley could be doing in the wrestling industry going forward, reports have claimed that WWE officials believe he will look to reform The Hurt Business along MVP and Shelton Benjamin in AEW. Whether or not AEW will be the landing spot for Lashley remains to be seen.
Keep it locked on MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated for the latest updates on Bobby Lashley's post-WWE run.
FORMER AEW NAME SPOTTED ENTERING FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN ARENA WITH WWE SUPERSTAR
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.