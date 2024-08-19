Major WWE Rumor Killer on Status of Monday Night Raw Legend Amid Release Chatter
Those worried about the rumored status of one absent WWE Monday Night Raw superstar can breathe easy.
Future WWE Hall of Famer, Asuka, hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Backlash 2024 back in May. She teamed with Kairi Sane, dropping the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Asuka confirmed on her YouTube channel that she suffered an injury.
Despite the fact that "The Empress of Tomorrow" suffered a legitimate knee injury, that didn't stop the rumor mill from claiming she was silently released from her WWE contract. As it turns out, that is a bogus rumor.
Monday Night Raw Legend Asuka Has Not Been Released From WWE
In response to these rumors, Viper Reports of PW Nexus has made it clear that Asuka remains under contract with WWE. It was noted that the former multiple-time world titleholder continues to heal from her injury.
It was also mentioned that Asuka isn't expected to return to TV this year.
In addition, PWInsider.com reports that Asuka has been moved to the "miscellaneous" section of the WWE roster internally while she remains on the shelf. This could simply be a way to inform creative and the merchandising department that no plans are in place for her until she's ready to return.
