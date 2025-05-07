UFC 315 main card fighter counters Hall of Fame opponent with legendary cornerman
One of the most decorated champions in UFC history will help corner a teammate for the biggest fight of his career at UFC 315.
Taking place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, UFC 315 will close out a four-event road trip for the UFC before the promotion returns home to Las Vegas, NV for next Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Morales.
UFC 315 boasts a co-main event between Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot before Belal Muhammad attempts to defend his UFC welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena in the night’s headliner, and the PPV main card also features a huge bantamweight bout between UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo and Aiemann Zahabi.
Georges St-Pierre Corners Zahabi At UFC 315
The 37-year-old Zahabi is currently riding the momentum of a five-fight win streak that includes a pair of first-round knockouts, and his last win over Pedro Munhoz in November saw the Canadian finally break into the UFC’s bantamweight Top 15.
Facing a legend in Aldo at UFC 315 represents easily the biggest fight of Zahabi’s career, and ahead of the event the Tristar Gym product spoke to UFC veteran Patrick Cote about how valuable it will be to have UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre in his corner at the Bell Centre.
“Aldo is a global superstar, and everyone was so stressed about me fighting this guy," Zahabi explained during a Sportsnet interview with Cote. “I said ‘You know what, I’ve got my own superstar.’ I’ll bring out GSP. GSP believes in me, so I wanna feed off that energy. And Georges always tells me that I’m more than enough to make it to become a world champion, so having him walk out with me fighting a world champion, it’s gonna give me that little extra confidence to know that I have the right sport.”
Aldo Still Hunting For Second UFC Belt
Considered by some to be the greatest fighter in MMA history, St-Pierre was a two-time UFC welterweight champion that capped off his career when he returned from a four-year layoff to claim the middleweight belt against Michael Bisping in 2017.
Aldo’s own legacy as arguably the GOAT of the featherweight division is already well-established, but “The King of Rio” also hopes to add a second belt to his résumé after returning from his short-lived MMA retirement last year.
The 38-year-old bested Jonathan Martinez in his comeback fight before dropping a split decision to Mario Bautista at UFC 307, and at UFC 315 the Brazilian will try to get back on track and defend his #11 bantamweight ranking against the surging Zahabi.
