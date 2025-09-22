Lightweight rival torches Charles Oliveira in callout for UFC Rio main event
Top-ranked UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot isn’t impressed by Charles Oliveira’s recent comments about potential replacement opponents for UFC Rio.
Fans are still waiting for an update on what the UFC plans to do about its upcoming card in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which was supposed to see Oliveira meet Rafael Fizieiv in a headlining lightweight bout before Fiziev withdrew due to injury.
“Do Bronx” recently called out other UFC lightweights for allegedly not answering the call to fight in Rio despite publicly saying they wanted the matchup, which encouraged Gamrot to try and set the record straight on social media.
Mateusz Gamrot Doubles Down On Charles Oliveira Callout
Gamrot was quick to express interest in a short-notice fight at UFC Rio after getting the news of Fiziev’s withdrawal, and Oliveira’s latest comments didn’t exactly sit well with the former KSW champion.
"I hear you’re worried about my style, even though you had a full training camp. I had none, and still I’m ready to step into the cage. Two weeks left to prepare– and I’m already in ATT right here. No excuses, let’s do this"
Currently the UFC’s #8-ranked lightweight contender, Gamrot was on a three-fight win streak that included a victory over Fiziev in 2023 before he ran into Dan Hooker at UFC 305 and dropped a split decision in their “Fight of the Night”-winning scrap.
“Gamer” returned to the win column in May when he defeated Ludovit Klein, which brought Gamrot’s overall UFC record to 8-3 and kept him in the Top 10 of what is arguably the most competitive division in the UFC.
Will Charles Oliveira Still Fight At UFC Rio?
A fight with the #4-ranked Oliveira would certainly give Gamrot a chance to climb the rankings and move closer towards a title shot, especially given that the Brazilian fought for the vacant lightweight belt in his last outing.
Oliveira finally claimed UFC gold in 2021 when he knocked out Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 262. “Do Bronx” successfully defended his title against Dustin Poirier before losing the belt on the scale ahead of a UFC 274 meeting with Justin Gaethje, which Oliveira won via rear naked choke in the first round.
The 35-year-old saw his winning run come to an end when he took on Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 and has gone 2-2 since then, and many fans expressed some serious concern at Oliveira’s plan to face Fiziev at UFC Rio less than four months after he was knocked out by Ilia Topuria during International Fight Week.
