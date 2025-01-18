Bellator Veteran Neiman Gracie Parts Ways with PFL, Kai Kamaka III Asks for Release
Fighters are following in the footsteps of Bellator star Patricio Pitbull after his now "unconditional" release from the Professional Fighters League (PFL), one he's been asking for over the last month.
Things could have gone more smoothly in the PFL-Bellator merger, the PFL acquiring Bellator MMA in Nov. 2023 but having to part ways with much of the roster since then, seeing some fighters like former champ Gegard Mousasi go because they weren't honoring his Bellator contract, and others because of inactivity or opportunities elsewhere.
6-1 Bellator Fighter Kai Kamaka Wants PFL Break-Up
Former UFC and Bellator star Kai Kamaka III is the latest fighter to ask for his PFL release after fighting in the PFL three times last year. Kamaka is 6-2 since his UFC split, losing to former champ Brendan Loughnane in the 2024 playoffs.
KSW Double-Champ Tries to Lure Newly-Released Patricio Pitbull Away from UFC
PFL's all-new tournament format with its champions earning $500K instead of $1M isn't going to keep Kamaka around, calling for his walking papers in what has been a tough transitional period for the company and its fighters with the Bellator brand officially dead in 2025.
"PFL doesn’t respect or value any of their fighters. I’m done being quiet about it," Kamaka wrote on X. "Let me go too. You want to strip us of our dignity imprison us to your ever changing terms and drown our future potential. Let me go. I don’t ever want to wear your gloves again."
"I am not a world champion so this should be easy to do," Kamaka said.
Kai Kamaka went 6-1 under the Bellator banner over two stints.
Neiman Gracie Says Goodbye To PFL
While Kamaka calls for his PFL release, another one of his Bellator compatriots is no longer signed to the PFL, and that's Neiman Gracie. Like "The Fighting Hawaiian", Gracie fought three times in the 2024 PFL Season, going 1-2 with a loss in the playoffs.
Gracie announced on Friday he decided to not renew his contract with the promotion.
Former UFC Champion Announces Retirement After 13 Years
"Thank you PFL for the opportunity last year, but I have decided not to renew my deal
thank you Mike Kogan and Ray Sefo," Gracie wrote on X.
Gracie went 10-4 in Bellator against some of the best welterweights in the world, including former Bellator Champions Rory Macdonald, Jason Jackson, and Logan Storley. Following his PFL split, who knows what's in store for the 36-year-old as he enters free agency.
