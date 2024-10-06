Alex Pereira Dismantles Khalil Rountree in Epic UFC 307 Showdown
The main event of UFC 307 saw Khalil Rountree Jr. step into the cage for the biggest fight of his career against reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira.
Pereira Stops Rountree In Salt Lake City
A former UFC middleweight champion, Pereira claimed the vacant light heavyweight belt when he defeated Jiří Procházka at UFC 295 before he successfully defended it twice against Jamahal Hill and in a rematch with Procházka at UFC 303.
Many fans looked at Rountree as an unexpected choice for Pereira's next challenger when the fight was announced, but the #8-ranked light heavyweight did arrive in Salt Lake City on a five-fight win streak that included four victories via knockout.
"The War Horse" showed little fear for Pereira's vaunted knockout power once things kicked off, and the opening round saw the two light heavyweight trade some big shots while looking for opportunities to counter each other.
Rountree continued finding some success rushing forward on the champion during the second frame, and the challenger punctuated the round by landing a flush head kick just before the bell sounded.
Pereira's leg kicks began to visibly pay off in the third round, and after Rountree appeared to start fading it set the stage for "Poatan" to push the pace in the fourth round and score another stoppage-win.
Joaquin Buckley Sparks 'Wonderboy' With Comeback KO at UFC 307
Pereira's performance closed out a UFC 307 card that saw Julianna Peña reclaim the women's bantamweight title in the co-main event, and the night's PPV action was also highlighted by Kayla Harrison's second UFC win against top contender Ketlen Vieira as well as Mario Bautista's seventh-straight victory at the expense of Hall of Famer José Aldo.
