Alex Volkanovski lays out UFC return plan as he reveals four names on his radar
Alexander Volkanovski's return timeline could see him step in the Octagon this December. Four names sit on the tongue of 'The Great' as he looks to make a first title defense in his second reign as featherweight king.
Volkanovski reclaimed his belt in a five-round barnburner against Diego Lopes in April, and hasn't fought since. The featherweight title picture has been muddied with viable contenders being snubbed for more exciting talent, and it's never been more unclear who 'Volk' will fight next.
Thankfully, the Aussie champ sat down after the conclusion of Noche UFC 3 to clear the air a little on who and when he'd like to fight next.
Alexander Volkanovski highlights four potential opponents for a targeted December return fight
Taking to YouTube, Volkanovski explained his plans to return this year, with four potential contenders in the mix.
"December is where we're looking [to return]," Volkanovski said. "We'll see what happens. Who is it going to be? I know Lerone Murphy's obviously one guy that's coming off a big KO against Pico.
"There's Lerone Murphy, Aljamain Sterling, Diego Lopes. I think that's three. Obviously Movsar [Evloev]. Let's see what happens."
Most notably, Evloev is 9-0 in the UFC, with wins over Arnold Allen, Diego Lopes, and the aforementioned Aljamain Sterling. This hasn't stopped Sterling from calling for a title eliminator with Lopes. As for Murphy, the 17-0 Brit stood in for Evloev against Aaron Pico at UFC 319, stealing his spotlight with a spinning elbow KO.
On merit alone Evloev would be the rightful contender, but inactivity and a habit of withdrawing means names like Murphy are quickly overtaking him in the conversation.
UFC doesn't have any events announced for December yet.
