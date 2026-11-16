Amanda Nunes Shares First Update After UFC 334 Return Fight vs. Kayla Harrison

UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes kept things very brief in her first update to fans following a return fight at UFC 334.

Taking place at Madison Square Garden, UFC 334 was headlined by a heavyweight title fight that saw Ciryl Gane successfully defend his undisputed title for the first time against formerly-undefeated challenger Josh Hokit.

UFC gold was also on the line in the co-main event, as Nunes returned from a more than three-year retirement to challenge Kayla Harrison for the women’s bantamweight belt.

Amanda Nunes Fell Short in UFC 334 Return Fight vs. Kayla Harrison

A small underdog to reclaim the title that she’d previously held on two occasions, Nunes had some early early success striking against Harrison but baffled both fans and commentators when she seemed committed to grappling with the decorated judoka.

Kayla Harrison (red gloves) fights Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Lioness” ended up spending large portions of the fight in bottom position after initially instigating grappling exchanges herself, and in the fourth round Harrison quickly locked up a rear naked choke when Nunes hit the mat again.

Kayla Harrison (red gloves) fights Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss was just Nunes’ third overall in the UFC, and her first since Julianna Peña also submitted her in a massive upset at UFC 269 before the Brazilian reclaimed the women’s bantamweight belt in their immediate rematch the following year.

"The Lioness" Seems Eager to Continue Fighting After UFC 334

Nunes did not stick around in the Octagon to do a post-fight interview after the result of her return fight was announced, but she did share an Instagram story that indicates she isn’t planning on retiring again.

Kayla Harrison (red gloves) fights Amanda Nunes (blue gloves) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"S*** happens. Back in the game"

Considered by many to be the greatest female fighter in the history of MMA, Nunes simultaneously held and defended both the women’s bantamweight and featherweight belts during an incredible first UFC run that began in 2013.

Amanda Nunes celebrates her victory by decision against Irene Aldana following UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

During a 12-fight unbeaten streak that started with a first-round finish of Shayna Baszler in 2015, Nunes defeated former or future UFC titleholders Valentina Shevchenko (twice), Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, Raquel Pennington, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, and Germaine de Randamie, whom she’d also initially beaten in her second UFC bout in 2013.

What's Next for Kayla Harrison and UFC Women's Bantamweight Division?

UFC CEO Dana White expressed interest in a possible Harrison vs. Nunes rematch immediately after UFC 334, and heading into the event there was reason for fans to be concerned about the promotion’s future plans for the women’s bantamweight division.

Kayla Harrison (red gloves) reacts after defeating Amanda Nunes (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the UFC elected to released top-ranked contender Ketlen Viera in May shortly following Viera’s win over Jacqueline Cavalcanti, last week the promotion also parted ways with another top fighter in Norma Dumont.

Norma Dumont (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Dumont’s released came more than a month after a report claiming that women’s bantamweight has the smallest roster of any current UFC division, but if the UFC doesn’t opt for a Harrison vs. Nunes rematch then it could slot in UFC 334 backup fighter Joselyne Edwards as Harrison’s next title challenger.