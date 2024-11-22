Conor McGregor Held Liable for Sexual Assault, Ordered to Pay Six-Figure Damages
MMA fighter Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel in Dublin in 2018, an Irish jury found Friday via Lisa O'Carroll of The Guardian and Graham Fahy and Padraic Halpin of Reuters.
The jury ordered McGregor to pay 250,000 euros (about $260,000) in damages to Nikita Hand for the assault. It found that another man, James Lawrence, did not assault Hand.
Hand's attorneys told the jury that the assault took place after a Christmas party in Dec. '18, when McGregor took her to a drug-and alcohol-fueled party and assaulted her. Hand, a hair colorist by trade, grew up with McGregor in Dublin.
Per Hand's attorneys via Fahy and Halpin, a doctor she saw after the assault "was so concerned that he directed that photographs be taken of her injuries."
McGregor, 36, declined comment exiting the courtroom.
The fighter was previously scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29—a bout that was called off after McGregor broke a toe.