Arman Tsarukyan blasts 'glass hands' Dan Hooker for UFC 313 pullout, 'Hangman' responds
Last month, Dan Hooker ridiculed Arman Tsarukyan for pulling out of UFC 311, and Tsarukyan made sure to return the favor.
"Daddy can't buy you a backbone." That's what Hooker said of Tsarukyan's last-minute withdrawal from his scheduled title fight against Islam Makhachev (via Submission Radio). The #1 contender ended up cancelling because of a back injury the day before the fight.
Who should replace Dan Hooker against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313?
"Karma Doesn't Miss," Tsarukyan On Hooker's Latest Setback
Hooker joked he could fight with a broken hand, but alas, this is a no-go for "The Hangman", who was forced to withdraw from his upcoming bout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 next week.
"Karma doesn’t miss," Tsarukyan said of Hooker's withdrawal. "Big mouth, glass hands - maybe just stick to talking instead of fighting, @danthehangman."
Dan Hooker's Response
Following his withdrawal at UFC 311, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed Tsarukyan had lost out on his lightweight title shot and has to fight for the opportunity once again.
Tsarukyan is the son of a wealthy construction magnate, which prompted Dan Hooker to respond with a few shots of his own...
Youssef Zalal backs Ilia Topuria at lightweight: ‘Francis Ngannou of that division'
"If only your dad pulled out quicker than your last fight. Glass hand haha glass house," Hooker replied to Tsarukyan on 'X'.
Dan Hooker and Arman Tsarukyan have been going at it for a while now. Who knows if or when we'll see the top lightweights settle their rivalry in the Octagon.
