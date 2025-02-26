Youssef Zalal backs Ilia Topuria at lightweight: ‘Francis Ngannou of that division'
The bigger they are, the harder they fall. The UFC lightweight division receives warning from one of Ilia Topuria's former foes ahead of his move up to the weight class.
Featherweight Champ Topuria relinquished his title last week with his sights very much on Islam Makhachev, the lightweight champion as well as the #1 pound-for-pound fighter on the planet. Topuria has yet to taste defeat against anyone, having a perfect 8-0 record in the UFC.
Youssef Zalal's Reaction To Topuria Vacating Title
Topuria made his promotional debut in 2020 across from Youssef Zalal, a newly-minted Top-15 contender who respects his former foe for chasing even more greatness at lightweight.
"That's motivation, man," Zalal told MMA Knockout. "If you don't look at it as an inspiring thing to go and to see what he done to the featherweight division and then to go chase his dreams that he always wanted... That's motivation."
"My turn will come for him and me to go at it again, and hopefully he can still be fighting while I'm at the top," the #12-ranked Zalal said of Topuria.
Topuria Deserves Lightweight Title Shot, Says Former Foe
"The Morrocan Devil" Zalal is one of two men to survive the 16-0 Topuria, his past opponent known for putting his opponents to sleep with both his punches and chokes.
Topuria's coming off back-to-back KO's over former champions Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski, making a case for an immediate title fight with Islam Makhachev a division away.
"Yeah, I do believe so," Zalal said if Topuria deserves a lightweight title shot. "It's not just a featherweight run, the 7-0. It's the guys he beat and how he did it. He just went and beat this guy. He outclassed this guy, he outdid [this guy]... To do that, in my opinion, a hundred percent go for the title."
"He's The Francis Ngannou Of That Division"
Ilia Topuria might be short for the weight class at 5'7", but don't let his height fool you - the UFC champ can crack. Zalal says the lightweight division has a 'Francis Ngannou' on their hands with Topuria, referencing the heavy-handed former UFC heavyweight champion.
"Looking at '55, I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm good. I'll stay with '45.' Those guys are huge, but you got guys like Ilia believes in his power so much. It doesn't matter who he goes against," Zalal said. "A lot of people are sharing his power. You have to respect his power no matter what. I don't care who you are, you have to respect his power. He's the Francis Ngannou of that division."
