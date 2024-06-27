MMA Knockout

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Star Invites WNBA's Caitlin Clark to Royal Rumble 2025

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark has been given an invitation by a former WWE champion to attend Royal Rumble 2025.

Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks on the court during the second half of a basketball game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena.
One prominent name on the WWE SmackDown brand has sent an invitation to WNBA star Caitlin Clark for an appearance at the 2025 Royal Rumble event.

Clark was drafted first overall in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever. It just so happens that next year's Royal Rumble show will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Perhaps a Clark sighting isn't so far-fetched at one of WWE's biggest show.

The invitation was made by none other than Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair Invites Caitlin Clark to WWE Royal Rumble 2025

WWE wrestler Bianca Belair speaks at a press conference hosted by WWE and the Indianapolis Sports Corp.
In an interview with Comic Book, former multiple-time WWE women's champion and ex-WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Bianca Belair, had the following message for the biggest name in women's basketball today:

"Caitlin Clark, if you're watching, come on and join. Come in the Royal Rumble. You can be one of the 30 participants. That's what's exciting about the Royal Rumble. You never know what's going to happen. It could be the past, present, future, or just someone you don't expect. You might see Caitlin Clark 2025 Royal Rumble in Indianapolis."

WWE has pulled in some high-profile athletes for appearances such as Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Time will tell if Caitlin Clark will pop up on WWE TV in the crowd.

