Brandon Moreno Sets UFC Record, Dominates Amir Albazi in Edmonton
Top flyweight contenders Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi headlined the UFC's return to Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Moreno Dominates Albazi In Edmonton
The pair were originally scheduled to meet in another UFC Fight Night main event in February, but after Albazi withdrew from that matchup Moreno faced Brandon Royval in a rematch of their 2020 meeting and suffered a split decison loss.
The setback against Royval put Moreno on a two-fight skid after he lost his flyweight belt to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290, but "The Assassin Baby" was given a chance to preserve his #2 ranking when he was rebooked to meet the #3-ranked Albazi in Edmonton.
Albazi was competing for the first time in well over a year when he entered the cage to face Moreno, and despite having an unbeaten record in the UFC he closed as a small underdog against the two-time flyweight king.
The two men were content to test each other on the feet for the entirety of the opening round, and early in the second round Moreno connected with a head kick that appeared to wobble Albazi before the former champion shut down his opponent's first takedown attempt.
"The Assassin Baby" did some significant damage on the feet during the third frame, and after some encouragement from his corner Albazi came out more aggressive in the fourth round but still struggled to establish any real rhythm on the feet.
Albazi once again started the final round with a sense of urgency but ended up getting visibly rocked by the two-time flyweight king, and although Moreno wasn't able to secure a finish he did secure one of the most dominant victories of his career.
The UFC Edmonton main card also featured big wins from Canadian fighters Mike Malott and Jasmine Jasudavicius, plus Dustin Stoltzfus scored a highlight-reel knockout against Marc-Andre Barriault and Erin Blanchfield bested former strawweight queen Rose Namajunas in the women's flyweight co-main event.
