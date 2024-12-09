‘Belal Woke up Swinging’ - UFC Champ Roasts Kamaru Usman for Joe Rogan Joke
Unfortunately for Belal Muhammad, security didn't "Remember The Name" at UFC 310.
Shortly after Shavkat Rakhmonov cemented himself as the #1 contender, the UFC Welterweight Champion would make his way to the cage for a well-deserved faceoff against his next opponent. But, that almost didn't happen, as security tried to stop Muhammad from entering the Octagon.
Muhammad Said Security Thought He Was Going To Attack Shavkat
It was UFC commentator (and comedian) Joe Rogan who hilariously reminded the security at cageside that Muhammad was the champion and should be let through.
"They thought I was pulling a 'Merab' [Dvalishvili], like hopping over and going crazy or something like that... No, he called me bro!" Muhammad told The Schmo. "Somebody calls me to a cage, I'm gonna go in there. [Security] didn't realize what was going on, they thought I was going in there to attack him."
Usman Weighs-In
The MMA community had a laugh at Muhammad's scene, with UFC superstar Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman some of the most notable fighters to take shots at the champion.
"What are we doing when even the security working the UFC event don't know you are champion? Oh my god," Usman said on Pound 4 Pound. "Joe Rogan had to vouch for you to get you to come through security. Did you hear what Joe Rogan said? 'Oh, he's the champ, let him in...' And that's what I found really, really funny."
Muhammad Rips Usman
While Muhammad and Usman have yet to fight, the two welterweights do have some history, with Muhammad previously making an appearance on Usman's 'Pound 4 Pound' podcast. Muhammad has claimed he made Usman cry during a past episode which has not been released.
"Isn’t that the guy I made cry on his own podcast," Muhammad responded to Usman's comments on 'X'.
"How is the podcast called pound 4 pound if he’s not even ranked," the champ added.
"Belal woke up swinging today," one fan wrote of Muhammad's response.
Once the #1 pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, Kamaru Usman is now on a three-fight losing streak and out of the pound-for-pound rankings altogether, having not won since his rematch with Colby Covington in 2021.
Belal Muhammad, while perhaps not quite as popular as the former champion, is riding high at #5 in the rankings with a title capture over Leon Edwards in July and is currently on an 11-fight unbeaten streak.
