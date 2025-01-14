BKFC Expresses Interest in Ex-UFC Champ Holly Holm: ‘She Is Still Very Capable'
BKFC President David Feldman is interested in MMA's newest free agent, former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm.
Holm's had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in both the boxing ring and the UFC Octagon, where she spent the last 10 years fighting. With two fights left on her promotional contract, Holm is no longer on the UFC roster after being granted her release to explore other opportunities across combat sports, with boxing one option for the 43-year-old.
Ex-Champ & Ronda Rousey Slayer Holly Holm Exits UFC, Open to Boxing Return
BKFC's Feldman Says There's Interest In Former UFC Champ
There's boxing and there's bareknuckle boxing, which has seen a massive boost in popularity in recent years with BKFC on the rise. Many ex-UFC stars and boxers alike have found a home in the BKFC: Austin Trout, Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, the list goes on - so, what about another striker in Holly Holm?
“Yes, there is interest," Feldman told MMA Knockout when asked about possibly signing Holm to BKFC. "She’s a legend and an amazing fighter. I think she is still very capable. Especially in our sport.”
While she hasn't won in a while, Holm has shown age is just a number all of her career, defeating a handful of former title challengers after her short-lived championship reign, many of them significantly younger.
Bareknuckle boxing would be a different world than what Holm's used to, but a crossover could potentially pay off for the former boxing champion.
One Potential Opponent In BKFC
(Exclusive) BKFC Boss Reveals Why Bryce Hall vs. Kimbo Slice Jr. Got Postponed
On another note, BKFC women's flyweight champion Christine Ferea is running out of challengers, beating her last 8 opponents in brutal fashion.
Ferea, 42, told MMA Knockout in December she'd like the BKFC to bring in more high-level, bigger-name opponents for her to face - could that be Holly Holm, even at a weight class above? Time will tell with BKFC, one of several enticing options for Holm post-UFC.
More BKFC & MMA News
• BKFC in Talks with UFC for Mike Perry vs. Retired Former Champion
• Ex-Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury Announces Retirement - "It's Been a Blast"
• MMA Fighter Sleeps Undefeated Opponent with Unbelievable “Scissor Choke” in Japan
• Top Fighter Rips “Lowest Graded Referee” for Controversial UFC Fight Night Stoppage
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.