Mike Perry reveals he got the call to step in for KSI vs. Dillon Danis

BKFC-UFC veteran Mike Perry reveals he's in talks to fight Dillon Danis in MMA.

Mathew Riddle

Fight fans might still see a Dillon Danis performance in early 2025.

Danis is infamous for pulling out of fights, but this time he's on the right side of history, after British influencer KSI withdrew from their March 29 boxing match.

With Danis without a dance partner, the card has fallen apart, but according to one UFC veteran-turned-BKFC champion, he's on call to save the fans.

Mike Perry (blue gloves) reacts to fight against Vicente Luque (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Antel Arena. / Jason Silva-Imagn Images

'I said yes' ... Mike Perry preparing to fight Dillon Danis in lieu of KSI

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Mike Perry revealed a bombshell: He could be fighting Danis in a Misfits-first MMA fight.

"Why not [tell you who I could be fighting last-minute]," Perry said. "KSI is out. Dillon Danis wants to fight MMA, I'm saying, 'Yes' but we gotta see what man's coming up with over there in Misfits.

"[...] It looks like the date changed a little bit, might not be too far away. I might get in trouble for dropping that. ... I said yes to fighting Dillon Danis in MMA but they gotta come correct, it's a last minute call and they want this fight to happen, let's do it."

Danis is also scheduled to appear on GFL 2 against UFC veteran Tony Ferguson on May 25.

Danis' fight with Ferguson could be called into question if he fights Perry in such a short timespan. Perry is known for being a dogged fighter, having defeated three former UFC champions in his time in BKFC, one by way of broken teeth TKO.

Mathew Riddle
