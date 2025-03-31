MMA Knockout

Michael Bisping predicts Tom Aspinall will crush Jon Jones to become future UFC GOAT

UFC pundit Michael Bisping believes everyone meets their match, including Jon Jones.

Mathew Riddle

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Michael Bisping believes Tom Aspinall has Jon Jones' number, even before they've fought.

Aspinall has been champing at the bit for a shot at Jones since winning the interim heavyweight championship in November 2023. Since then, the British heavyweight titan defended his belt and avenged his injury loss to Curtis Blaydes in July 2024, but still no Jones fight.

News of Jones wanting six extra months to prepare has had Aspinall calling Jones 'scared,' and fellow pundits like Chael Sonnen have blasted Jones for being 'silly.'

Bisping, however, believes Jones will meet his match eventually...

Jon Jones (red gloves) reacts after defeating Stipe Miocic (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison S
Jon Jones (red gloves) reacts after defeating Stipe Miocic (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Michael Bisping would be shocked if Aspinall vs. Jones left the first round

Speaking with Carl Froch on Froch on Fighting, Bisping gave his honest assessment of a future Jones vs. Aspinall fight.

"Everyone meets their match eventually," Bisping remarked. "I think Tom Aspinall is the new generation, he's the new breed, and he will go down probably as the greatest mixed martial artist that we've ever had.

"He's elite as a heavyweight. [Other heavyweights] are not as quick and as technical and as agile as Tom - Tom's the whole package... Tom's like the heavyweight Georges St-Pierre.

"[...] I would be very surprised - and this sounds disrespectul - I would be very surprised if it got out the first round."

Before anything, Jones vs. Aspinall needs to be booked. UFC CEO Dana White guarantees the fight will happen, but the longer the fans wait, the more likely it seems like a fruitless endeavor.

A six month wait would guarantee Jones another UFC record, but it also stalls the heavyweight division. The best solution would be to strip Jones of the title and either have Aspinall fight another contender for undisputed, or elevate him outright.

Until then, all fans have to go on is cryptic messages from Aspinall's camp.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. You can view his website at www.warriortribune.com. You can also reach him via email at: mathewriddlemma@gmail.com.

Home/News