Michael Bisping predicts Tom Aspinall will crush Jon Jones to become future UFC GOAT
Michael Bisping believes Tom Aspinall has Jon Jones' number, even before they've fought.
Aspinall has been champing at the bit for a shot at Jones since winning the interim heavyweight championship in November 2023. Since then, the British heavyweight titan defended his belt and avenged his injury loss to Curtis Blaydes in July 2024, but still no Jones fight.
News of Jones wanting six extra months to prepare has had Aspinall calling Jones 'scared,' and fellow pundits like Chael Sonnen have blasted Jones for being 'silly.'
Bisping, however, believes Jones will meet his match eventually...
Michael Bisping would be shocked if Aspinall vs. Jones left the first round
Speaking with Carl Froch on Froch on Fighting, Bisping gave his honest assessment of a future Jones vs. Aspinall fight.
"Everyone meets their match eventually," Bisping remarked. "I think Tom Aspinall is the new generation, he's the new breed, and he will go down probably as the greatest mixed martial artist that we've ever had.
"He's elite as a heavyweight. [Other heavyweights] are not as quick and as technical and as agile as Tom - Tom's the whole package... Tom's like the heavyweight Georges St-Pierre.
"[...] I would be very surprised - and this sounds disrespectul - I would be very surprised if it got out the first round."
Before anything, Jones vs. Aspinall needs to be booked. UFC CEO Dana White guarantees the fight will happen, but the longer the fans wait, the more likely it seems like a fruitless endeavor.
A six month wait would guarantee Jones another UFC record, but it also stalls the heavyweight division. The best solution would be to strip Jones of the title and either have Aspinall fight another contender for undisputed, or elevate him outright.
Until then, all fans have to go on is cryptic messages from Aspinall's camp.
