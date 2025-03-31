MMA Knockout

Canelo Alvarez stuns boxing fans with surprise Jake Paul comment

Will Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul ever settle their differences?

Zain Bando

Nov 14, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Jake Paul weighs in the day before his fight against Mike Tyson at the Toyota Music Factory. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Jake Paul weighs in the day before his fight against Mike Tyson at the Toyota Music Factory. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It’s not every day Jake Paul gets complimented by the boxing community, but when he does, people listen.

In an exclusive to Forbes, Canelo Alvarez addressed a variety of topics, including how he feels about Paul’s popularity.

In two simple words, Alvarez described the YouTuber-turned-boxer as a “good businessman” but wouldn’t expand upon why. The reason is unknown, but given the lucrative success of Paul’s fight with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, it’s easy to see why Alvarez said so.

Paul has said much harsher things about Alvarez in the past, as recently as February after a planned fight between the pair fell through.

Paul has still yet to have a planned return fight, but given his run of activity, anything is possible.

Canelo Alvarez Softens Beef Following Canceled Fight

Canelo Alvarez ripped by Jake Pau
Sep 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Canelo Alvarez (red trunks) and Gennadiy Golovkin (white trunks) box during a super middleweight championship bout at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

“The truth is, you could be bought," Paul said via ESPN. “You're a money-hungry squirrel chasing your next nut. The truth is, these sports-washing, shady characters are paying you hundreds of millions of dollars to stop our fight from happening because they couldn't fathom the fact that they can't create a bigger fight than me and you."

Paul took it one step further, claiming Alvarez’s upcoming fights won’t draw the same intrigue as one against the Cleveland, Ohio, native.

READ MORE: UFC feud between Ilia Topuria and ex-champion escalates with latest comments

“You call me a YouTuber, but you've never had a boxing match as big as mine," Paul said. "I promise you one thing, Canelo. Any fight that you do this year, mine will be bigger."

The fight may be delayed for now, but it’s clear both men see two sides to a rather wild story. 

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/Boxing