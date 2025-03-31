Canelo Alvarez stuns boxing fans with surprise Jake Paul comment
It’s not every day Jake Paul gets complimented by the boxing community, but when he does, people listen.
In an exclusive to Forbes, Canelo Alvarez addressed a variety of topics, including how he feels about Paul’s popularity.
In two simple words, Alvarez described the YouTuber-turned-boxer as a “good businessman” but wouldn’t expand upon why. The reason is unknown, but given the lucrative success of Paul’s fight with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, it’s easy to see why Alvarez said so.
Paul has said much harsher things about Alvarez in the past, as recently as February after a planned fight between the pair fell through.
Paul has still yet to have a planned return fight, but given his run of activity, anything is possible.
Canelo Alvarez Softens Beef Following Canceled Fight
“The truth is, you could be bought," Paul said via ESPN. “You're a money-hungry squirrel chasing your next nut. The truth is, these sports-washing, shady characters are paying you hundreds of millions of dollars to stop our fight from happening because they couldn't fathom the fact that they can't create a bigger fight than me and you."
Paul took it one step further, claiming Alvarez’s upcoming fights won’t draw the same intrigue as one against the Cleveland, Ohio, native.
“You call me a YouTuber, but you've never had a boxing match as big as mine," Paul said. "I promise you one thing, Canelo. Any fight that you do this year, mine will be bigger."
The fight may be delayed for now, but it’s clear both men see two sides to a rather wild story.
