UFC CEO Dana White partners with director Zack Snyder for MMA film "Brawler"
Monday morning, entertainment website Variety reported the news that director Zack Snyder had agreed to direct a film about a fictional character's rise to UFC stardom alongside the support of CEO Dana White and His Excellency Turki Al-Sheikh.
The movie, titled Brawler doesn't have a release date, trailer, or added details about a cast. But, White said via a press release he is excited to partake in the venture.
"They are both very passionate about this project to show fans what it takes to become a UFC champion,” White said in a statement. "It’s an incredibly ambitious project and I look forward to seeing it come to life.”
Zack Snyder's Vision For "Brawler"
Snyder agreed with White's remarks, as he also shares a similar liking to MMA.
“Behind every great fighter is the story of how they got there,” Snyder said. “UFC is the world leader in combat sports and I’m honored to be partnering with them to tell this incredible story.”
Al-Sheikh explained Snyder's vision of bringing reality through screenplay made him a natural fit for the project.
“I’ve been a fan of Zack’s work for years, his unique style — from his iconic action sequences to his sweeping visuals and intensely emotional storytelling — coupled with his humanized portrayal of deeply-flawed characters is singular,” Alashikh said. "I couldn’t think of a better person to partner with to bring the UFC to the big screen. The Ring Magazine, with its 103-year legacy, will support to ensure the project’s success.”
More details are forthcoming, but it remains to be seen how well the story is told alongside whether fight fans are going to take a liking to it.
