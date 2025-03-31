MMA Knockout

UFC CEO Dana White partners with director Zack Snyder for MMA film "Brawler"

The UFC dives head-first into the movie business.

Zain Bando

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Monday morning, entertainment website Variety reported the news that director Zack Snyder had agreed to direct a film about a fictional character's rise to UFC stardom alongside the support of CEO Dana White and His Excellency Turki Al-Sheikh.

The movie, titled Brawler doesn't have a release date, trailer, or added details about a cast. But, White said via a press release he is excited to partake in the venture.

"They are both very passionate about this project to show fans what it takes to become a UFC champion,” White said in a statement. "It’s an incredibly ambitious project and I look forward to seeing it come to life.”

READ MORE: Canelo Alvarez stuns boxing fans with surprise Jake Paul comment

Zack Snyder's Vision For "Brawler"

Snyder agreed with White's remarks, as he also shares a similar liking to MMA.

“Behind every great fighter is the story of how they got there,” Snyder said. “UFC is the world leader in combat sports and I’m honored to be partnering with them to tell this incredible story.”

Alex Pereira (red gloves) prepares to fight Magomed Ankalaev (not pictured) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena.
Alex Pereira (red gloves) prepares to fight Magomed Ankalaev (not pictured) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Al-Sheikh explained Snyder's vision of bringing reality through screenplay made him a natural fit for the project.

“I’ve been a fan of Zack’s work for years, his unique style — from his iconic action sequences to his sweeping visuals and intensely emotional storytelling — coupled with his humanized portrayal of deeply-flawed characters is singular,” Alashikh said. "I couldn’t think of a better person to partner with to bring the UFC to the big screen. The Ring Magazine, with its 103-year legacy, will support to ensure the project’s success.”

READ MORE: Mike Perry reveals he got the call to step in for KSI vs. Dillon Danis

More details are forthcoming, but it remains to be seen how well the story is told alongside whether fight fans are going to take a liking to it.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News