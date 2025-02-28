BKFC Fight Night: Albuquerque live results & highlights
The BKFC returns to the Land of Enchantment for a night of bareknuckle action.
New Mexico's Main Event
The stage is set for BKFC Fight Night: Albuquerque, an 11-fight card from the Kiva Auditorium, headlined by a bantamweight barnburner between Keith "Rockstar" Richardson and Tajikistan's Bekhzod Usmonov.
Former champ Richardson recently returned to the win column in emphatic fashion, knocking out Michael Larrimore in a mere 21 seconds in December. A former Marine and MMA fighter with over 30 fights, Richardson boasts a record of 5-1 in BKFC, looking to inch closer to his once-held bantamweight title.
Standing in his way is Usmonov, a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter 32. Usmonov is currently 1-1 in the BKFC, losing to UFC veteran Jimmie Rivera in his debut before redeeming himself against Trevor Loken in 2023.
BKFC Fight Night: Albuquerque Results
Keith Richardson vs. Bekhzod Usmonov
Donald Sanchez vs. Harrison Aiken
Felipe Chavez vs. Derrick Findley
Eric Dodson vs. Van Vo
Derek Perez vs. Micah Livingston
Murat Kilimetov vs. Lamont Stafford
Will Albrecht vs. Brett Fields
Zay Garcia vs. Justyn Martinez
Kyle McElroy vs. Jay Jackson
Lorenzo Coca vs. Ruben Arroyo
Bryant McClain vs. Roderick Stewart
