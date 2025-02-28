How to watch PBC boxing on Amazon Prime, odds for 'Tank' Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.
When UFC Vegas 103 commences Saturday night, boxing fans will be treated to a WBA lightweight title fight between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, to complete a double-dose weekend of combat sports.
The fight tops a highly-anticipated PBC on Amazon Prime pay-per-view event, which gives “Tank,” a brash Maryland-native, a chance to shine through against the upstart, yet dangerous, Roach Jr.
Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) said Thursday at the final pre-fight presser that fighting, while a career, is not something he puts much stock into, despite being beloved by his fans worldwide.
I’m getting older,” Davis told reporters. “I’d seen a post by Antonio Brown, writing about how he gave his all to the sport, but then he lost his mind giving it. It's always about 'What can we do next?' and never about 'Are you OK? How are you doing?'...I just need time for myself, to grow. And then, hopefully, six months or one year from now, I can come back to the sport and fight these guys.”
Justin Gaethje talks KO loss to Max Holloway, will retire ‘if it happens again'
Gervonta Davis To Retire EOY?
Therefore, a win against Roach wouldn’t boost Davis’ confidence, he said, but still shows the mental fortitude to compete at the highest level while taking a needed absence.
“I think I’ll step back first, to better control my [stuff],” Davis added. “I can control [boxing], but all the stuff that comes with it … It’s [about] me being grown enough to take a step back and take the time for me as a person.”
Lamont Roach Jr. Appears Relaxed Ahead of 'Tank' Davis Title Fight
For Roach (25-1, 1, 10 KOs), the timing to defeat ‘Tank’ at the height of his career couldn’t be a greater opportunity.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. dubs Donald Trump ‘best president we ever had'
“I’d been working hard in camp to come out victorious. You know it. It might be better than at 130 [pounds],” Roach said. “Five extra pounds, I don’t got to lose. “I’m not stressing a knockout.”
Regardless of what Davis decides to do following the outcome of the Roach fight, it’s clear the lightweight divisional stakes couldn’t be any higher given boxing’s current state.
The pay-per-view portion gets underway at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and can be purchased for $79.99 in the U.S. The preceding prelims will stream live on the Premier Boxing Champions' YouTube channel below.
Check out the running bout order and betting odds below, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of Friday, Feb. 28. Odds are subject to change.
UFC Fight Night live weigh-in stream & results for Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
PBC On Amazon Prime Video PPV: 'Tank' vs. Roach Full Card + Select Odds
• Main Event: Gervonta Davis (-1600) vs. Lamont Roach Jr. (+900), 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA title
• Jose Valenzuela (-105) vs. Gary Antuanne Russell (-115), 12 rounds, super lightweight – Valenzuela’s WBA title
• Alberto Puello (-130) vs. Sandor Martin (+105), 12 rounds, super lightweight – Puello’s WBC title
• Yoenis Tellez (-1600) vs. Julian Williams (+800), 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBA title
• Jarrett Hurd (-105) vs. Johan Gonzalez (-115), 10 rounds, middleweight
• Geo Lopez vs. Grimardi Machuca, eight rounds, super featherweight - no odds available
• Cristian Cangelosi vs. Jarrod Tennant, eight rounds, super welterweight – no odds available
• Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs. Florent Dervis, six rounds, super welterweight – no odds available
• David Whitmire vs. Angel Munoz, six rounds, welterweight – no odds available
• Alexis De la Cerda Landin vs. Sharone Carter, four rounds, super bantamweight - no odds available
• Nasheed H. Smith vs. Tariq Green, four rounds, super middleweight - no odds available
• Deric Davis vs. Jamal Johnson, four rounds, lightweight – no odds available
Davis vs. Roach Jr. is a 12-fight card hosted by TGB Promotions and co-promoted by GTD Promotions.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
More UFC, Boxing & MMA News
• Floyd Mayweather interested in buying $700 million stake in iconic NFL team
• Jamahal Hill on what bugs him about Jiri Prochazka loss: 'I've fought twice in...'
• Bellator star Danny Sabatello splits from PFL, signs with new promotion
• UFC star Justin Gaethje seeking 'huge win' in UFC 313 lightweight title shot push
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.