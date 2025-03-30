BKFC fighter leaves opponent twitching on canvas with deafening KO blow
We've seen some brutal knockouts in BKFC this year, but this one might be the worst.
On Saturday, Bareknuckle Fighting Championship returned to England for a sold-out Fight Night event in Manchester. The BKFC UK Featherweight title was on the line in the main event between Gary Fox and Jonno Chipchase.
Fox won by knockout, as did seven others on the card including Irishman Conor Cooke, whose highlight stands heads and shoulders above the rest.
Fighting out of Atrim, Northern Ireland, light heavyweight Conor "Da Crook" Cooke absolutely dominated his opponent Stevie Taylor on the undercard.
Conor Cooke Scores Brutal One-Punch KO At BKFC Manchester
A little more than a minute into the opening round, Cooke already had Taylor battered and bloody with punches, quickly knocking him down. Taylor was somehow able to get back up.
The referee motioned to continue. This was the beginning of the end.
Taylor's face covered in blood, he ate a devastating right cross from Cooke that put him down to the canvas like a chair had been removed from underneath him.
Looking up to the ceiling, Taylor's legs started twitching as Conor Cooke watched on in silence.
Turning the ultimate highlight on fight night, the cold walk-off knockout brought Cooke's record to 5-1 in the BKFC.
Check out another angle of the KO of below.
