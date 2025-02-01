MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night live results & highlights for Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Which middleweight will stake their claim to a title shot in Saudi Arabia?

(Zuffa LLC)

The UFC returns from a one-week break and kicks off a torrid stretch of the promotion’s 2025 calendar today (February 1) when UFC Saudi Arabia goes down at ANB Arena in Riyadh.

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov

The main event will see Israel Adesanya attempt to snap the first two-fight skid of his MMA career when he meets #5-ranked middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov.

Israel Adesanya prepares to fight Sean Strickland during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena.
Israel Adesanya prepares to fight Sean Strickland during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. / Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

A win over the two-time champion would give Imavov a fourth-straight victory and possibly earn him a title shot, but to do so he’ll have to become the first fighter to defeat “The Last Stylebender” in a non-title MMA fight.

Nassourdine Imavov connects with Jared Cannonier during the third round of their UFC Fight Night main event.
Nassourdine Imavov connects with Jared Cannonier during the third round of their UFC Fight Night main event. / Timothy D. Easley/Special to the Courier-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michael Page vs. Shara Magomedov

The co-main event is another middleweight contest featuring the undefeated Shara Magomedov and top-ranked welterweight Michael Page.

Michael Page fights Kevin Holland during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.
Michael Page fights Kevin Holland during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“Venom” moves up to middleweight for the first time after going 1-1 in his first two fights with the UFC, and he’ll be tasked with trying to stifle the significant momentum Magomedov has established after a 4-0 start in the promotion and a Knockout of the Year contender in his last outing at UFC 308.

Shara Magomedov has added four wins to his undefeated record since joining the UFC.
Shara Magomedov has added four wins to his undefeated record since joining the UFC. / Chris Unger, Zuffa LLC

UFC Saudi Arabia Main Card & Prelims

The main card will also see Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik throw down in a clash between top heavyweight contenders after Fares Ziam and Mike Davis try to extend their respective win streaks in a highly-anticipated lightweight bout.

Sergei Pavlovich fights Tai Tuivasa during a UFC Fight Night at Amway Center.
Sergei Pavlovich fights Tai Tuivasa during a UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Featherweights Muhammad Naimov and Kaan Ofli kick off the UFC Saudi Arabia main card, and the event’s prelims are highlighted by exciting matchups such as Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadžović and top women’s flyweight contender Jasmine Jasudavicius welcoming Mayra Bueno Silva back to the division.

Jasmine Jasudavicius fights Ariane da Silva in a women's flyweight bout during a UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place.
Jasmine Jasudavicius fights Ariane da Silva in a women's flyweight bout during a UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place. / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Lucas Alexander was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of his featherweight bout with Bogdan Grad. That fight will proceed as scheduled and Alexander will forfeit 30% of his fight purse to Grad.

The prelims for UFC Saudi Araba kick off at 9:00 a.m. ET before the main card at 12:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action when the event starts!

UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia Main Card (ESPN+, 12:00 p.m. ET)

• Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov

• Co-Main Event: Shara Magomedov vs. Michael Page

• Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

• Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira

• Fares Ziam vs. Mike Davis

UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 9:00 a.m. ET)

• Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli

• Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen

• Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadžović

• Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

• Bogdan Grad vs. Lucas Alexander

• Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues

