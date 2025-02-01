How to watch PBC PPV on Amazon Prime & betting odds for Benavidez vs. Morrell Jr.
The PBC pay-per-view event schedule kicks off Saturday night when the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, takes center stage with the Interim WBC Light Heavyweight Championship bout between David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KO) and David Morrell Jr. (11-0, 9 KO) in the night's main event.
Benavidez vs. Morrell Jr.
Someone's zero will have to go as Canelo Alvarez waits in the wings for the potential winner, assuming he doesn't change his mind from last year about accepting a fight with Benavidez.
Alvarez told Fight Hub TV a "rehydration clause" is why the won't fight doesn't make sense currently, but the outcome of Saturday night's undefeated-versus-undefeated affair could certainly change his tune.
BKFC Boss would resurrect title for potential Robbie Lawler vs. Mike Perry fight
The card features 11 fights, beginning on YouTube at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, followed by the main card portion on Amazon Prime pay-per-view ($79.99) USD. The ring-walks for the headliner between Benavidez and Morrell Jr., barring any significant delays with the undercard portion, are set to begin at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT (local time).
Below are the most up-to-date odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of Saturday just after 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. Note that odds for some bouts may not be available, depending on region or lines never materializing.
PBC PPV Main Card (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)
- Main Event: Interim WBC Light Heavyweight Champion David Benavidez (-245) vs. WBA Light Heavyweight Champion David Morrell Jr. (+195) – 12, 3-minute rounds
- Co-Main Event: WBC Featherweight Champion Brandon Figueroa (-220) vs. Stephen Fulton +175) – 12, 3-minute rounds
- Isaac Cruz (-900) vs. Angel Fierro (+550), junior welterweight – 10, 3-minute rounds
- Jesus Ramos (-2500) vs. Jeison Rosario (+1100), middleweight –10, 3-minute rounds
- Mirco Cuello (-650) vs. Christian Olivo (+450), featherweight – 12, 3-minute rounds
Access the PBC undercard by clicking here:
PBC YouTube Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT)
- Prelim Headliner: Yoenli Hernandez (-2500) vs. Angel Ruiz (+1100), middleweight – 10, 3-minute rounds
- Jose Benavidez Jr. vs. Danny Rosenberger, middleweight – no odds available
- (8, 3-minute rounds)
- Kaipo Gallegos (-600) vs. Leonardo Padill (+425) super featherweight – 6, 3-minute rounds
- Daniel Blancas (-2000) vs. Juan Barajas (+900), super middleweight – 8, 3-minute rounds
- Curmel Moton (-4000) vs. Frank Zaldivar (+1200), lightweight – 6, 3-minute rounds
- John Easter vs. Joseph Aguilar, super middleweight – no odds available (6, 3-minute rounds)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
More Boxing & MMA News
• Jake Paul rips Dana White & UFC, ‘MMA is becoming a sh*ttier version of boxing'
• UFC Fight Night live results & highlights for Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov
• UFC star Israel Adesanya shares obscene training tactic ahead of Imavov fight
• Dana White comments on possibility of UFC signing ex-Bellator champion from PFL
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.