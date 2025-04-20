Paddy Pimblett gains absurd amount of weight one week after UFC 314
It's well-known that Paddy Pimblett takes his between-fight dieting to new extremes, but his weight on the scales one week after competing at UFC 314 is staggering.
A lean-mean Pimblett mauled Michael Chandler at UFC 314 to put on a career-best performance. Now a certified lightweight title contender, fans would think 'The Baddy' wouldn't balloon in weight between fights, but they'd be wrong.
A week after UFC 314, Pimblett's weight gain is astonishing.
Paddy Pimblett gains 43 lbs in one week after defeating Michael Chandler
Speaking on Bruce Buffer's IT'S TIME podcast, Pimblett revealed the insane weight gain he's achieved after fighting on April 12.
“This morning, I woke up at 198 lbs, which is fat," Pimblett said. "That's about the heaviest I get."
For reference, Pimblett weighed 155 lbs for his fight with Chandler—a remarkable 43 lbs, or 19.5 kilogram difference. In fact, out of camp, Pimblett is effectively a light heavyweight.
Now No. 8 in the UFC lightweight rankings, Pimblett might be ruling himself out of any short-notice appearances if he plans to accept any.
The last lightweight title shot was given on a day's notice to Renato Moicano at UFC 311, and weighing 43 lbs above the division's limit isn't conducive to being a short-notice fill-in.
