Boxing: Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs. Frank Martin Free Live Stream (Prelims)

It's fight night in the world of boxing with Gervonta "Tank" Davis taking center stage against Frank Martin in their WBA lightweight title fight.
An interim WBC light heavyweight title fight between David Benavidez and Oleksandr Gvozdyk will also take place inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Before the PPV portion of the card gets started, there is preliminary action to get to.
Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin, David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk Free Live Stream (Prelims)
Three preliminary bouts will be featured on tonight's free live stream. That includes Elijah Davis vs. Kyrone Davis, Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez, and Justin Viloria vs. Ricardo Contreras.
MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated has you covered with a live stream of the three featured preliminary bouts right here. The feed will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, and you will get to see all three of the aforementioned bouts.
Keep your eyes peeled on our homepage as we will be providing results and video highlights of the main event title fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Frank Martin once the matchup has wrapped up.
Here is the live stream of the Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs. Frank Martin and David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk prelims:
