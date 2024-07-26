Boxing News: Canelo Alvarez & Edgar Berlanga Set to Go Head-to-Head with UFC 306
Canelo Alvarez's (61-2-2, 39 KOs) super-fight opportunity with David Benavidez will have to wait until 2025 at the earliest.
Boxing News: Ex-UFC Champ Names Huge Obstacle for Jake Paul vs. Alex Pereira Fight
Alvarez Set to Face Edgar Berlanga
PBC announced Thursday night that the previously-reported fight between Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) for Alvarez's WBC, WBA, and WBO Super Middleweight titles will take place on Sept. 14, Mexican Independence Day, and go head-to-head with UFC 306.
Alvarez's boxing fights culminating with Mexican Independence Day are synonymous with the sport and Alvarez said he wants to maintain the tradition and give his fans more to celebrate, this time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
"I am very happy for this fight between Mexico and Puerto Rico,” Alvarez said in a PBC-issued press release. “It’s exciting to be part of another great Mexico vs. Puerto Rico battle inside the ring because historically we have always offered unforgettable fights full of passion. I am proud to contribute to this legacy and facing an opponent like Edgar Berlanga adds even more excitement and meaning to this event."
Alvarez has fought some of the best the sport has to offer, including Jaime Munguía, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Dmitry Bivol and Gennady Golovkin, to name a few. To some, he has already cemented his legacy as one of boxing's pound-for-pound best.
As for Berlanga, who KO'ed 16 out of his first 17 opponents before the end of Round 1, he said he hopes to put on a classic fight and shock the world in the process.
"This is the opportunity of a lifetime," Berlanga said in a statement. "I deserve to be here, and I'm going to shock the world and silence the critics by delivering a masterful performance and knocking out Canelo Álvarez on Sept. 14. I will prove that my Puerto Rican heritage surpasses Mexican boxing, from Gómez to Trinidad to Cotto, and now to Berlanga. I will reclaim what is rightfully ours. I'm ready to make this a historic firefight, continuing the greatest rivalry in boxing: Puerto Rico vs Mexico. Vamos arriba, puñeta!”
The co-main event is a WBA middleweight title clash between champion Erislanda Lara and Danny Garcia, and both men have a combined 39 KO victories between them.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, and the fight will be available for purchase on DAZN PPV, PBC on Prime Video, and PPV.com.
