WWE Officials Reportedly Thrilled with Monday Night Raw Superstar, New Contract?
A popular WWE Monday Night Raw superstar is reportedly receiving high praise from officials.
At the conclusion of Survivor Series 2023, CM Punk shocked the wrestling industry when he appeared following the WarGames main event. Punk had a tumultuous exit from AEW and many wondered if WWE would do business with the "Second City Saint."
WWE and Punk were indeed willing to work together again and while things haven't exactly gone as planned due to injury, it appears the relationship has been quite strong.
WWE is "Extremely Happy" with CM Punk
WrestleVotes reports that WWE officials are thrilled with CM Punk due to his positive attitude and drawing ability. The report notes that Punk has had great success with merchandise sales, and is a proven draw in terms of television viewership and social media.
It was also reported by PWInsider that while Punk is currently under contract until November 2026, which does not include injury time, WWE is working on a new deal for the top star. It was noted that Punk's drawing power is the main reason why a new contract is in the works.
CM Punk is scheduled to face Drew McIntyre in a grudge match at SummerSlam 2024. Seth Rollins will be the special guest referee.
