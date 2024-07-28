Boxing News: Manny Pacquiao Goes to War in RIZIN Super Fight
45-year-old Manny Pacquiao delivered in his super fight in Japan on July 28.
The Philippine mega star faced off against K-1 kickboxing world champion Rukiya Anpo in the penultimate fight at Super RIZIN 3. The bout was classed as an exhibition, with the only way to win being by knockout. Both fighters saw the final bell, so it was ruled a draw. Anpo stood in for Pacquiao's original opponent, Chihiro Suzuki.
Anpo came out swinging, looking for a brawl with Pacquiao; his jab was crisp, and he mixed it well by going to the body. Anpo's length caused issues for the shorter Pacquiao, and he frustrated Pacquaio with a right hand in the first round and a body shot that visibly spurred Pacquiao to push the action.
Had the bout been scored, It would have been an easy 30-27 for the Japanese kickboxer, but it can't be said whether Pacquiao was truly giving his all in the low-risk appearance. That said, Anpo landed flush with many short hooks and long right hands, and the crowd was thoroughly pleased.
Hopefully we see more RIZIN super fights like this one in the future.
