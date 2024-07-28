UFC 304 News: Tom Aspinall Tells Jon Jones "I'm Better Than You" after 1-Minute KO
The co-main event of UFC 304 saw Tom Aspinall step into the Octagon for a rare interim title defense when he took on top heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes.
UFC 304 Free Live Stream MMA Results: Edwards vs. Muhammad, Aspinall vs. Blaydes
Unbeaten in the UFC heading into a UFC London main event opposite Blaydes in 2022, Aspinall suffered his first loss in the promotion and had an eight-fight win streak snapped when he injured his knee just 15 seconds into the heavyweight contest.
The 31-year-old made short work of Marcin Tybura when he returned a year later before he knocked out Sergei Pavlovich to claim the UFC's interim heavyweight strap, while Blaydes earned his chance to fight for the interim belt when he handed Jailton Almeida the first loss of his UFC career at UFC 299.
A prohibitive favorite heading into the fight, Aspinall didn't take very long to floor Curtis and rain down follow-up punches in order to avenge his only UFC loss and stop "Razor" just one minute into the opening round.
Aspinall indicated ahead of UFC 304 that he had abandoned his pursuit of a heavyweight title unification bout with Jon Jones, but in his post-fight interview the Englishman claimed he'd spoken to Dana White and delivered a bold callout for the reigning UFC heavyweight champion.
Both White and the UFC have remained committed to the idea of Jones defending his title against two-time champion Stipe Miocic next, and it remains to be seen if "Bones" will choose to stick around for a title unification bout with Aspinall if he's able to defeat Miocic.
Fight Erupts Before Fight Begins: Muhammad Mokaev Wins Wild UFC 304 Grudge Match
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC Abu Dhabi News: Cage Warriors Star Signs Contract for Short-Notice Debut
• UFC 304 News: Paddy Pimblett Signs New Contract - ‘I’m Not Going Nowhere'
• WWE SmackDown Results: Solo Sikoa Mocks Roman Reigns Before SummerSlam 2024
• UFC 306 News: Full 10-Fight Card Revealed For Sept. 14 PPV Event at MSG Sphere
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.