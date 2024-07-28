"Remember the Name" - Belal Muhammad Dominates Leon Edwards in UFC 304 Main Event
The main event of UFC 304 saw Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad square off in a rematch with the UFC welterweight title on the line.
UFC 304 Free Live Stream MMA Results: Edwards vs. Muhammad, Aspinall vs. Blaydes
The two men first met in a UFC Fight Night main event in 2021 that unfortunately ended early in the second round due to an eye poke, and after that meeting Edwards went on to claim the welterweight belt from Kamaru Usman while Muhammad continued piling up wins to try and earn his own UFC title shot.
Edwards and Muhammad had a tough act to follow after Tom Aspinall defended his interim heavyweight title with a one-minute KO against Curtis Blaydes in the UFC 304 co-main event, but both men made it clear what kind of fight was ahead when they refused to touch gloves during their final faceoff.
Things escalated quickly when "Remember the Name" found massive success with his takedowns during the first two rounds, but in the third frame the script flipped briefly when Edwards got onto Muhammad's back and was able to maintain that dominant position for the majority of the round.
Muhammad worked behind his jab in the fourth round before he jumped onto Edwards' back for a lengthy period and took what seemed to be a commanding lead on the scorecards, and a late rally from "Rocky" in the final minute of the fight wasn't enough to save him from losing his title via unanimous decision.
"Remember the Name" is now unbeaten dating back to a decision-loss to Geoff Neal in 2019, and Muhammad will have no shortage of challengers in a stacked welterweight division now that he's finally claimed UFC gold.
