UFC continues “Noche” series with September pay-per-view in historic location

The UFC will have a blockbuster pay-per-view this fall to continue breaking ground on Mexican MMA.

Zain Bando

As the UFC begins to announce new territories for the rest of the year, one considered a given is the promotion's September pay-per-view, which continues its newfound tradition of prioritizing Mexico.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13, is expected to occur in Guadalajara, Mexico, while serving as UFC 320 (aka "Noche UFC 2").

No bouts were announced for the event as it's likely too far out to plan the promotional landscape, but former two-time Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno, fresh off a unanimous decision win in the UFC Mexico main event, has a keen interest in being one of the card's featured attractions.

Brandon Moreno Pushes For Pay-Per-View Headliner

"That’s the goal," Moreno told reporters Saturday night. "Guadalajara, I think it’s perfect. Even for the UFC, for the promotion. If they want to get a pay-per-view event for Noche UFC in September in Guadalajara, I think I’m the right choice...I feel today I have enough arguments to raise my hand and say, ‘Hey, I can be the main event, the pay-per-view in Guadalajara in September.'”

Brandon Moreno (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Amir Albazi (not pictured) in a flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night
Even though Moreno isn't sure what might come next, he said he has won over the fans and hopes the UFC sees the same if it were to book him against Alexandre Pantoja again.

Could Pantoja and Moreno Run It Back Once More?

Brandon Moreno (red gloves) fights Alexandre Pantoja (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena.
“How confident I am?” Moreno said. “I don’t even know. I know nothing right now. I’m just happy, enjoying the moment. I saw Hunter [Campbell] and he looked very happy with the people, with the crowd. That’s the thing. Who knows how much I move the needle? Maybe not too much. Flyweights, always with the same problem. That’s crazy. But I really believe every single time I step in the Octagon, the people go crazy. That’s the fact. Let’s see what happens.”

Moreno (23-8 MMA, 11-5-2 UFC) improved to 3-2 over his last five fights, while Erceg (12-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC) has dropped three in a row which includes a loss to Pantoja (29-5 MMA, 13-3 UFC) last May.

Published
