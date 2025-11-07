BRAVE CF 100 live MMA results & highlights – Nikolić vs. Kooheji, Mokaev vs. Burns

Bahrain-based BRAVE Combat Federation celebrates a historic milestone this Friday (November 7) when BRAVE CF 100 takes place at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain.

The main event will see Borislav Nikolić attempt to defend his bantamweight title for the first time when he faces Bahrain’s Hamza Kooheji. Nikolić submitted Nicholas Hwende to win the bantamweight belt in June and extended his finishing streak to four fights, while Kooheji comes into the title fight after picking up back-to-back finishes last year.

BRAVE CF gold will also be on the line in the co-main event, as former top-ranked UFC contender Muhammad Mokaev is set to square off with Gerard Burns in a matchup that will crown the promotion’s inaugural flyweight champion.

BRAVE CF 100 Live Results & Highlights

BRAVE CF 100 was supposed to feature one additional title fight between recently-inducted BRAVE Hall of Famer Mohammad Fakhreddine and Alex Lohoré, but unfortunately that matchup was scrapped when Fakhreddine failed to show up for weigh-ins due to medical reasons.

The rest of the card will see Rasul Magomedov put his undefeated record on the line against Bahatebole Batebolati after Rami Hamed and Mohamed Salem meet in the event’s other 175 lbs. contest. Bahrain’s Mohamed Alsameea is also set to take on Egypt’s Mahmoud Amr in a flyweight clash.

READ MORE: Ex-UFC star Muhammad Mokaev predicts Pantoja vs. Van, talks BRAVE CF 100 title fight

The event also features two women’s fights, with Mim Grubb scheduled to face Fabiola Nascimento in a battle between undefeated strawweights after Aarti Khatri takes on Arofat Toirova. The night’s action will open with another Bahrain vs. Egypt matchup, as Hussain Al Kurdi meets Nour Jopa in a catchweight bout.

BRAVE CF 100 is set to kick off at 10:30 a.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.

BRAVE CF 100 (DAZN, 10:30 a.m. ET)

• Main Event: Borislav Nikolić vs. Hamza Kooheji – For the BRAVE CF Bantamweight Championship



• Co-Main Event: Muhammed Mokaev vs. Gerard Burns – For the Inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight Championship



• Rasul Magomedov vs. Bahatebole Batebolati



• Rami Hamed vs. Mohamed Salem



• Mohamed Alsameea vs. Mahmoud Amr



• Mim Grubb vs. Fabiola Nascimento



• Aart Khatri vs. Arofat Toirova



• Hussain Al Kurdi vs. Nour Jopa

